Get Ready to Move Your Body with Cleve's New Sensation "Waitin Up"

Are you a hip hop music enthusiast and waiting for some unique rap sensation? Then, Cleve has brought excellent news for you with its new single "Waitin Up".

Austin Cleveland

-- The hip hop musician,has released his flagship new single with soundcloud. The new rap song "Waitin Up" showcases lyrical artistry. The creative blends of instruments make the track enticing and ear soothing. Snap beat, breakdowns and variations are all creating great atmosphere together.is featured by Jeanna Lato and produced by Cleve. It presents a pleasant combination of talent, skills and knowledge of this rising star. The music is smooth, vibrant and consolidated with dope lyrics. There is a presence of harmonious vocalization throughout the track. The weird beats are fluent and flowing. And Cleve includes a good sense of rhythm and he raps timely. Rap star,wants to take his career to the next level for getting ultimate success. Lots of hip hop singles of this aspiring musician are in the queue to get released.If you are ready to expertise all new blends in a rap or hip hop track, then play Cleve in soundcloud. The 19 years old rapper Austin Cleveland is making amazing buzz in music. He should be a triple threat to the musicians in soundcloud. Rapper, singer, producer -has all the three qualities that he uses to attract the audience. This young and ambitious singer from STL, United States is probably going to beat over a few other popular musicians.has already launched several singles fused in rap or hip hop genre. Inthe music beats are unambiguously distributed throughout the music. DJs to music producers – Austin Cleveland is receiving high appreciation from everyone for his new hip hop track.The young artist knows how to capture the entire moment in a single track. Fans or followers can follow this great singer in soundcloud. Also, you can get him in twitter and instagram. Follow to get all updates!