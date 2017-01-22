News By Tag
Former news reporter Brian D. Hill released book about his wrongful conviction
The former news reporter Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News, whom founded the organization, is fighting to end his wrongful conviction in the corrupt Federal Court.
I am Stanley Bolten, I am the one who is publishing information about what had happened to the former news reporter and founder of the organization "USWGO Alternative News". Yes I am referring to Brian D. Hill.
Because Brian D. Hill has been wrongfully convicted, as per the Court's Judgment and order, Brian isn't allowed to use the internet until he overturns his wrongful criminal conviction within the U.S. District Court.
Now his friends and family control and operate the USWGO email addresses and other networked information to protect his evidence from disappearing, before he has a chance to present it to the Court. Evidence that proves that Brian was involved in fighting corrupt politics in 2012, before he was mysteriously framed with the crime by an unknown assailant using tormail.org, and was raided by Mayodan Police Department, in North Carolina.
He has decided to fight back by having a member of his family, publish a book titled "The Frame Up of Journalist Brian D. Hill". It is on Amazon and on Barnes & Noble book sellers.
See: https://www.amazon.com/
See: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/
In fact it is now apparent since his interview with news reporter Aaron Kesel, with We Are Change, that he will either seek a Presidential Pardon on the basis of innocence from U.S. President Donald J. Trump, or will file a post-conviction motion for relief. That would be a Rule 33 motion for new trial based upon newly discovered evidence, or based upon actual innocence under a 2255 motion. Whatever Brian decides to do will possibly overturn his wrongful conviction in the corrupt Federal Court system, and possibly even expunge his entire conviction via a certificate of innocence.
It will be interesting to see if Brian turns his life around to beat the wrongful conviction that corrupt politicians have dragged him into. That is why his book is very important. The frame-up of this journalist is important to document, as any news reporter or journalist of the news media can face similar false allegations or even be framed or blackmailed into shutting up.
Brian was framed with a crime that has a very terrible subject matter, making it anywhere between extremely difficult to almost impossible to prove innocence to, since Jurors would already be emotionally biased and angry just by simply hearing what he was charged with. The cards are stacked against him, that is one reason why I believe his book funds go directly to a legal fundraiser, to fund his fight for acquittal. That would mean a better lawyer (instead of a court appointed lawyer) and fees to be paid for expert witnesses to help demonstrate facts of actual innocence. However he should have the same right as any other criminal suspect regardless of the subject matter of the criminal charge. That all includes the right to prove his innocence to a jury, the right to remain silent, the right to face his accusers, the right to proper medical care while incarcerated, the right to gather evidence to file with the Court, the right to cross examine the witnesses and evidence, and the right to be found not guilty by proving reasonable doubts in his case.
Unfortunately, we live under a system where we are now guilty until we prove ourselves innocent, instead of innocent until proven guilty. The Innocence Project, The Exoneration project, anti-Guilty plea groups that are against people being forced into false guilty plea agreements, and other groups have proven that innocent people do get convicted for crimes that they did not commit. A portion of all wrongful convicts had signed guilty plea agreements for crimes that they did not commit.
Let us hope that Brian will be acquitted, exonerated, and then allowed to use the internet once again. Pray for the time when Brian is released from his wrongful conviction, like the others.
