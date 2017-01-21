NCA and Henson Entertainment to produce "Cooley High (Chicago 60610)"

The new film Cooley High (Chicago 60610) to be released in 2019 for theaters

-- NCA and Henson Entertainment are producing a new version of the movie "Cooley High". The movie is inspired by real events and stories from former Cooley High alum. The movie will capture events from 1962-1968. Casting and pre-production are currently in process.(commonly known as) was a public 4–year vocational High School and middle school located in the Old Town neighborhood on the near The North Side of Chicago Illinois. Cooley was a part of the Chicago Public School district 299. The school opened in 1958, serving grades 7 through 12.The school was named after Chicago school superintendent Edwin Gilbert Cooley (1857–1905). The school closed in June 1979 due to issues within the school and building.Built in 1907, The building located at Sedgwick Avenue and Division Street was the original location forAlert G. Lane Training High School (now known as Lane Tech College Prep), a then all boys vocational school which opened the following year. By 1931, Lane's enrollment had soared to 7,000, which caused overcrowding issues within the building.The Chicago Board of Education chose a new site for Lane which opened in 1934. Once Lane moved from the location, The building then housed Washburne Technical High School (which later became known as Washburne Trade School). Washburne occupied the building until the neighborhood's population grew to record high numbers. At that time Cabrini Green, a public housing project located around the school population had reached about 15,000 residents. Due to this, It became a need for another public high school in the community to prevent overcrowding at nearby Lincoln High School (then known as Waller High School).The movie will follow three students actual experience while attending Cooley High. The academia, love and relationships and gang activities. The movie will have great music, laughs and dramatic scenes that will touch your heart. Unlike the original film, this film is entirely different in subject and characters.