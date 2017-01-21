News By Tag
NCA and Henson Entertainment to produce "Cooley High (Chicago 60610)"
The new film Cooley High (Chicago 60610) to be released in 2019 for theaters
The school was named after Chicago school superintendent Edwin Gilbert Cooley (1857–1905)
The Chicago Board of Education chose a new site for Lane which opened in 1934. Once Lane moved from the location, The building then housed Washburne Technical High School (which later became known as Washburne Trade School). Washburne occupied the building until the neighborhood's population grew to record high numbers. At that time Cabrini Green, a public housing project located around the school population had reached about 15,000 residents. Due to this, It became a need for another public high school in the community to prevent overcrowding at nearby Lincoln High School (then known as Waller High School).
The movie will follow three students actual experience while attending Cooley High. The academia, love and relationships and gang activities. The movie will have great music, laughs and dramatic scenes that will touch your heart. Unlike the original film, this film is entirely different in subject and characters.
