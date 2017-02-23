News By Tag
Another AmLaw 100 Firm Migrates to Opus 2 Magnum for Transcript Management & Case Analysis
The firm praises Opus 2's rapid and seamless migration of all active and archived cases.
"Our work with this client has illustrated another incredible advantage to our unique way of storing a single copy of all key documents and transcripts and wrapping a shared cloud workspace around it," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and chief executive officer for Opus 2 International. "With hundreds of depositions being taken for dozens of concurrent, related matters, the case teams were able to easily compare how different witnesses testified to the same evidence. In this effort alone, Magnum saved them countless hours of manual work, not to mention significant savings on storage and productivity."
With offices across the US and nearly 1,000 attorneys litigating cases and resolving disputes, the firm sought a cloud-based case analysis and transcript management platform that offers greater flexibility when uploading case content and enables team members to easily collaborate throughout the life of each matter. Additionally, the firm chose Opus 2 Magnum because of its integrated bill-back reports which have streamlined cost recovery and provided greater billing detail for clients.
"Opus 2 did an excellent job of migrating our active and archived cases to the Magnum platform quickly and painlessly – and ahead of schedule," said the firm's litigation technology manager. "I was really impressed by how smoothly our data and work product transferred to the new system so that our attorneys could log in and resume work when our legacy software license expired."
Eight leading US law firms have embarked on enterprise licenses already, driving workflow efficiency for their US operations and empowering case team members with better tools for managing work product. Opus 2 Magnum remains available on a case-by-case basis as a neutral intra-firm workspace or a proof of concept, but the company reports that a key business driver for law firms to use Opus 2 Magnum firm-wide is that their IT departments can subsequently sunset multiple legacy products, reduce costs, and boost productivity.
Opus 2's client portfolio includes 100 percent of the Sweet Sixteen Trans-Atlantic Law Firms, the AmLaw Global 2013 Top 10 firms, the Magic Circle and the Big Four Consulting Firms which use Opus 2 Magnum to collaborate on litigation matters.
About Opus 2 Magnum
Opus 2 Magnum is a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. To date, clients have used Magnum for all stages of the litigation lifecycle—from deposition preparation, to meet and confer conferences to collaboration around discovery requests and litigation preparation, and now arbitration.
About Opus 2
Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe— including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.
