Opus 2 to Showcase Its Latest Legal Tech in New York: Forum Virtual Deal Room (VDR)

Opus2 logo

Contact

Carolyn Depko

Plat4orm PR

***@plat4orm.com Carolyn DepkoPlat4orm PR

End

-- Opus 2 International (http://www.opus2.com), a global litigation services and software development company, will be showcasing the recently-released Opus 2 Forum (www.opus2.com/forum) during Legaltech 2017 (legalweekshow.com/legaltech/east/)in New York from January 31 – February 2. Forum is the world's first fully-collaborative virtual deal room (VDR) for use by teams of lawyers and advisors in due diligence around corporate mergers and acquisitions. The product is already touted by a number of UK law firms.Opus 2 Forum includes the same revolutionary new technology and familiar intuitive interface as its award-winning sister software for litigation, Magnum (www.opus2.com/magnum/evidence-analysis-software). Opus 2 Magnum, a cloud collaboration platform, has acquired a leading reputation for its ease of deployment, as law firms seek to migrate from under-performing legacy products. In a recent example, a leading Amlaw 100 firm migrated 74 cases seamlessly, including transcripts, exhibits, work product and designations to Magnum well ahead of the project deadline. This success is similar to other recent migrations to Opus 2 Magnum and the company anticipates similar ease and efficiency for M&A clients migrating to the new Opus 2 Forum platform."Many traditional virtual deal rooms claim to be the safest, fastest and easiest deal rooms, but users are consistently frustrated by under-performing features," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and CEO, Opus 2 International. "As we have done with Magnum, our goal with Forum is to transform the deal room space, enabling law firms to easily migrate to a product that prioritizes simplicity, performance and collaboration."Forum blends cutting-edge software and state-of-the-art infrastructure to remove the document-loading delays and plug-in challenges associated with other deal room products, performing 10 times faster than competing products. The software is also designed to enable practitioners to collaborate and work as a team, sharing content quickly and simply, ensuring more effective due diligence than ever before.Security is paramount when building products designed to enable sharing of sensitive information and Forum is no exception. Opus 2 International has deployed state of the art security to ensure confidential legal documentation remains secure with discrete viewing and access tools incorporated to manage who can see what.The company will also announce the launch date for the next iteration of Magnum, expected in the spring.To schedule a meeting with Opus 2 during Legaltech 2017, please contact carolyn@plat4orm.com. For more information, go to: opus2.com.About Opus 2Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe—including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. They are also the creators of Opus 2 Magnum a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. As experts in capturing testimony and uniting it with key litigation content, their collective team of seasoned consultants, case managers, software developers, technicians and independent court reporters are uniquely positioned to protect the integrity of both the record and the evidence and to deliver intuitive tools for their careful analysis. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888-960-3117 for more information. Visit www.opus2.com/magnum for an overview video and to calculate the time savings from using Opus 2 Magnum.