News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Opus 2 to Showcase Its Latest Legal Tech in New York: Forum Virtual Deal Room (VDR)
Opus 2 Forum includes the same revolutionary new technology and familiar intuitive interface as its award-winning sister software for litigation, Magnum (www.opus2.com/
"Many traditional virtual deal rooms claim to be the safest, fastest and easiest deal rooms, but users are consistently frustrated by under-performing features," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and CEO, Opus 2 International. "As we have done with Magnum, our goal with Forum is to transform the deal room space, enabling law firms to easily migrate to a product that prioritizes simplicity, performance and collaboration."
Forum blends cutting-edge software and state-of-the-
Security is paramount when building products designed to enable sharing of sensitive information and Forum is no exception. Opus 2 International has deployed state of the art security to ensure confidential legal documentation remains secure with discrete viewing and access tools incorporated to manage who can see what.
The company will also announce the launch date for the next iteration of Magnum, expected in the spring.
To schedule a meeting with Opus 2 during Legaltech 2017, please contact carolyn@plat4orm.com. For more information, go to: opus2.com.
About Opus 2
Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe—including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. They are also the creators of Opus 2 Magnum a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. As experts in capturing testimony and uniting it with key litigation content, their collective team of seasoned consultants, case managers, software developers, technicians and independent court reporters are uniquely positioned to protect the integrity of both the record and the evidence and to deliver intuitive tools for their careful analysis. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888-960-3117 for more information. Visit www.opus2.com/
Contact
Carolyn Depko
Plat4orm PR
***@plat4orm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse