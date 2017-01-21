News By Tag
D.S. Jane Launches New Survival Book by Tanyard Whitebloom
Tanyard Whitebloom is not new to survival prepping. In the introduction to his book he admits that he has been interested in survival planning since before it was really popular, and that as a child he had been in just about every type of natural disaster including hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and floods. Whitebloom urges everyone to "start somewhere" and begin to prepare with simple survival plans rather than continually putting the effort off.
The book can be bought on Amazon for only $2.99 through Kindle books and is well worth the read. The book launches on January 28, 2017. Ms. Smith concluded, "We hope to keep releasing more and more products in the future along with other renditions of the D.S. Jane emergency blanket and other Amazon products and books, so please feel free to keep up with our efforts by joining out mailing list at http://dsjane.com."
Sue Smith
info@dsjane.com
