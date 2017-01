D.S. Jane Launches New Survival Book by Tanyard Whitebloom

Media Contact

-- D.S. Jane, a website that features exclusive survival gear and products, is planning on launching its first book by Tanyard Whitebloom,. "This is the first book D.S. Jane has decided to sell as part of its survival products," admitted Sue Smith D.S. Jane's manager. "We thought it important to provide people with a step by step plan when prepping since so many people admit not knowing what to do. We found that Tanyard Whitebloom's book was very thorough in explaining how to start, and what to do to get ready for a prepping effort. It is our hope that D.S. Jane can help others prepare by featuring Mr. Whitebloom's book."Tanyard Whitebloom is not new to survival prepping. In the introduction to his book he admits that he has been interested in survival planning since before it was really popular, and that as a child he had been in just about every type of natural disaster including hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and floods. Whitebloom urges everyone to "start somewhere" and begin to prepare with simple survival plans rather than continually putting the effort off.The book can be bought on Amazon for only $2.99 through Kindle books and is well worth the read. The book launches on January 28, 2017. Ms. Smith concluded, "We hope to keep releasing more and more products in the future along with other renditions of the D.S. Jane emergency blanket and other Amazon products and books, so please feel free to keep up with our efforts by joining out mailing list at http://dsjane.com ."