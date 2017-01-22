Axiomtek's 19" Industrial Touch Panel PC for Kiosk Applications and HMI use – the P1197E-500

Axiomtek releases the P1197E-500, a ruggedized industrial touch panel PC suited for multimedia kiosks and factory automation applications.

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the P1197E-500, a touch panel computer with an industrial-grade mechanism design and flexible expansion interface. The P1197E-500 is a robust 19" SXGA TFT LCD display, featuring 5-wire resistive touchscreen with 250 nits brightness and an IP65-rated front bezel – making it perfectly suited for use in multimedia kiosks or as a human machine interface (HMI) in factory automation applications.The P1197E-500 has scalable CPU options with the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Celeron® and Pentium® processors in an LGA1151 socket with an Intel® H110 chipset. This industrial touch panel PC has built-in speakers for use in multimedia kiosk applications. The P1197E-500 offers an optional Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n module and WLAN antenna for wireless connectivity."The P1197E-500 is ideal for kiosk and factory automation industry. It comes with one PCIe x4 slot and one PCI slot for an I/O expansion card, graphics card or more," said Product Manager Anthony Chen. "Furthermore, this slim-type 19" touch panel PC features easy maintenance with only three screws on the back chassis to provide customers with a lower total cost of ownership and higher return on investment."The rugged P1197E-500 comes with high memory capacity and high rate data transfer speed with dual-channel DDR4-2133 Long-DIMM supporting up to 32 GB system memory. This touch panel PC features rich I/O options include three RS-232 ports, one RS-232/422/485 port, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one audio (Mic-in/Line-out), one VGA, one HDMI and one DisplayPort. This system has extensive storage options with one 3.5" or 2.5" SATA HDD. To ensure this P1197E-500 can be integrated into a variety of different settings, it can be installed using a desktop stand, VESA arm, rack mount, or wall mounting. It also supports the Windows® 10 and Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise.The P1197E-500 will be available in February. For more product information or pricing, please visitor contact a sales representative at- 19" SXGA TFT LCD display with 5-wire resistive touchscreen- Scalable CPU options with LGA1151 socket 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Celeron® and Pentium® processors- Intel® H110 chipset- Less screw design for easy maintenance- 100V – 240VAC, 270W power supply- Four USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and four COM (1 x RS-232/422/485)ports- One PCIe x4 or one PCIe expansion slot- Built-in speakers and optional Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n module- Robust aluminum enclosure with IP65-ratedfront bezel design- 482 x 94.7 x 380.8 mm in size and 8 kg in weight (17 lbs.)Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.