NCA Technologies VR sales exceed Samsung during holidays

With far less advertisement, NCA VR headset sales surpass Samsung. They credit the publicity from the cell phone fires to the success of their sales.
 
 
WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Although Samsung invested million in Advertisement, NCA Technologies Group VR headsets known as the Portable Movie Theater, exceeded their holiday sales.  NCA believes that the commercials created by Samsung generated an interest in virtual reality but, due to the incidents of exploding devices, consumers chose NCA VR for safety and cheaper pricing. Blindness concerns, lead customers to purchase the NCA VR as a safe alternative. NCA plans to continue consumer growth with a new deal to distribute films direct to VR as a fourth level of film distribution. Many independent film companies and musicians are contracted to debut their film content and concerts through the NCA viewing app. The newly developed app enables viewers to experience movies as if they are in the theater or at the concert venue. The 2017 products will debut this summer and are available at the NCA Technologies Group website.The Galaxy attempted to cram features in their device. This was the cause of the fires and explosions.Our virtual reality headsets will work with all devices and phone systems.  The app is the companion the fuels the content,

https://thenextweb.com/mobile/2016/12/05/may-finally-know...

