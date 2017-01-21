News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Menchie's Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with free Frozen Yogurt
"We love celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day with our fans; it's our favorite day of the year," said Amit Kleinberger, CEO of Menchie's. "We have the best fans – they have been loyal to us since we opened our first store nearly 10 years ago, so what better way to give back to them than with free frozen yogurt. We can't wait to spread smiles with the people who make us smile every day."
In February, Menchie's is also partnering with HERSHEY, a global confectionery leader and the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America, for a limited time flavor, HERSHEY'S KISSES MILK CHOCOLATE.Made with real HERSHEY'S KISSES, this flavor is the perfect addition to celebrate the month of love. Guests are also in for a treat with the arrival of Menchie's Blackberry Burst. Made with real blackberries, this flavor contains no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors and no artificial colors.
For more information regarding Menchie's, including the National Frozen Yogurt Day deal, store locations, or franchising opportunities, please visit www.menchies.com. Connect with Menchie's at www.Facebook.com/
About Menchie's:
Menchie's creates lasting memories by providing an unparalleled guest experience with a mission to make every guest smile. Menchie's is a world-leader of ensuring best-in-class products and is the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. With 550 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and more. Menchie's expects to celebrate 600 stores in 2017. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "smiley" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse