January 2017
Menchie's Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with free Frozen Yogurt

 
 
ENCINO, Calif. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Menchie's, North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day, February 6, by gifting fans with Buy One Frozen Yogurt, Get One Free all day. No coupons are necessary to enjoy this sweet deal. As an added bonus, fans who come in and celebrate with Menchie's will receive a Buy One Get One Free coupon to use on their next visit, valid February 7 through February 28, while supplies last.

"We love celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day with our fans; it's our favorite day of the year," said Amit Kleinberger, CEO of Menchie's. "We have the best fans – they have been loyal to us since we opened our first store nearly 10 years ago, so what better way to give back to them than with free frozen yogurt. We can't wait to spread smiles with the people who make us smile every day."

In February, Menchie's is also partnering with HERSHEY, a global confectionery leader and the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America, for a limited time flavor, HERSHEY'S KISSES MILK CHOCOLATE.Made with real HERSHEY'S KISSES, this flavor is the perfect addition to celebrate the month of love. Guests are also in for a treat with the arrival of Menchie's Blackberry Burst. Made with real blackberries, this flavor contains no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors and no artificial colors.

For more information regarding Menchie's, including the National Frozen Yogurt Day deal, store locations, or franchising opportunities, please visit www.menchies.com. Connect with Menchie's at www.Facebook.com/MyMenchie's,www.Instagram.com/MyMenchies/, www.Twitter.com/MyMenchies.

About Menchie's:

Menchie's creates lasting memories by providing an unparalleled guest experience with a mission to make every guest smile. Menchie's is a world-leader of ensuring best-in-class products and is the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. With 550 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and more. Menchie's expects to celebrate 600 stores in 2017. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "smiley" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.
