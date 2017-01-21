D.S. Jane Launches New Amazon Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y.
- Jan. 27, 2017
- PRLog
-- D.S. Jane, a website that features exclusive survival gear and products, recently launched several new Amazon products on its website. "This is the first time we have decided to sell other people's products on our website," said Ms. Smith on behalf of the survival gear company. "After an Internet pole asking for the most important items to have when prepping for disaster, we came up with four main areas to start with: Wood Stoves, Cast Iron Pans, Camping Stoves, and Lanterns. We have chosen some of the best brands from Coleman, to Pleasant Hearth, Universal House Wares, Lodge, and Dyna Glow.
"No one thinks a disaster will happen to them, but if it does happen, learning how to survive is a must as it could mean the difference between life and death. D.S. Jane products including its signature Emergency Blankets (http://www.amazon.com/
Silver-Mylar-
Durable-Emergency-
Blanket/dp/B00GP047T4)
are the perfect emergency items as they are sturdy and long lasting. Ms. Smith concluded, "We hope to keep releasing more and more products in the future along with other renditions of the D.S. Jane emergency blanket and survival books, so please feel free to keep up with our efforts by joining out mailing list." The D.S. Jane website currently is offering a FREE survival manual to anyone who signs up to its mailing list. The survival manual is over 200 pages and is standard Army issue. You can find the form to sign up at http://dsjane.com
.