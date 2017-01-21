News By Tag
Amor Latino in New York City - February 12 @ 3 PM
Vocalists Celia Castro, Anna Tonna and Celeste Mann join pianist Max Lifchitz for songs of love and longing from Spain and the Americas.
pianist Max Lifchitz the afternoon of February 12 for an afternoon
recital featuring art songs about love and longing by composers from
Spain and the Americas.
The intimate, pre-valentine's day, one off-a-kind program, will highlight songs with texts
in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian by Brazilians Chiquinha Gonzaga
and Claudio Santoro; Peruvian Clotilde Arias; and Spaniard JoaquÍn
Turina.
Of special interest, will be the premiere of a song cycle especially
written for the occasion by Barcelona-based Miquel Ortega and one by
Max Lifchitz inspired by the poetry of Mexico's muse - the 17th
century intellectual and women's rights activist Sor Juana InÉs de
la Cruz.
The free-admission concert will start at 3 PM and will be held at the
National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall located at 330 Seventh
Ave (FL 7) in New York City.
The event is possible in part with public funds from the NYS Council
on the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs as well as
grants from the Women's Philharmonic Advocacy and the Zethus Fund.
ABOUT THE PERFORMERS
Soprano Celia Castro is a graduate of Rutgers University and the
Mannes College of Music. A winner of the NYSTA Young Artists
Competition and the Clarisse Kampel Foundation Prize, Ms. Castro has
appeared in numerous opera and zarzuela productions throughout the
tri-state area, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
"A born star who effectively stole the show" is how the press
describes mezzo-soprano Anna Tonna. Her performances have been
depicted as "...full of charm and magnetism with her dark, compact
lyric mezzo-soprano ideally suited for the flamenco-like vocal
flourishes of Spanish music." Well known for her commitment to the
music of Spain and Latin America, Ms. Tonna was awarded a Fulbright
Scholarship to study and perform in Spain upon her graduation from
the Mannes College of Music.
Contralto Celeste Mann is active in the fields of opera, zarzuela (Spanish operetta),
art song and sacred music. A graduate of Yale University, her international engagements
include covering the role of Lily (Porgy & Bess) at Teatr Wielki, Poland,
at Saarema Opera Festival, and at Latvia's National Opera House.
A dynamic performer with a rare and beautiful voice,
Ms. Mann brings intelligence, creativity and an engaging stage presence,
and a commitment to "opera as theatre" to her roles.
Pianist Max Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout
Europe, Latin America and the US. The San Francisco Chronicle
described him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New
York Times praised him for his "clean, measured and sensitive
performances."
in over fifty compact disc albums, including nine widely praised solo
albums featuring piano music from the Americas.
For the complete Winter/Spring concert series schedule please visit
http://www.northsouthmusic.org
To stream, download and/or purchase the more than 60 compact discs
released by the North/South Recordings label please go to
http://www.arkivmusic.com/
Contact
Max Lifchitz
***@att.net
End
