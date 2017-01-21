Amor Latino in New York City - February 12 @ 3 PM

Vocalists Celia Castro, Anna Tonna and Celeste Mann join pianist Max Lifchitz for songs of love and longing from Spain and the Americas.

Max Lifchitz

-- Vocalists Celia Castro, Anna Tonna and Celeste Mann join forces withpianist Max Lifchitz the afternoon of February 12 for an afternoonrecital featuring art songs about love and longing by composers fromSpain and the Americas.The intimate, pre-valentine's day, one off-a-kind program, will highlight songs with textsin Spanish, Portuguese and Italian by Brazilians Chiquinha Gonzagaand Claudio Santoro; Peruvian Clotilde Arias; and Spaniard JoaquÍnTurina.Of special interest, will be the premiere of a song cycle especiallywritten for the occasion by Barcelona-based Miquel Ortega and one byMax Lifchitz inspired by the poetry of Mexico's muse - the 17thcentury intellectual and women's rights activist Sor Juana InÉs dela Cruz.The free-admission concert will start at 3 PM and will be held at theNational Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall located at 330 SeventhAve (FL 7) in New York City.The event is possible in part with public funds from the NYS Councilon the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs as well asgrants from the Women's Philharmonic Advocacy and the Zethus Fund.ABOUT THE PERFORMERSSoprano Celia Castro is a graduate of Rutgers University and theMannes College of Music. A winner of the NYSTA Young ArtistsCompetition and the Clarisse Kampel Foundation Prize, Ms. Castro hasappeared in numerous opera and zarzuela productions throughout thetri-state area, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic."A born star who effectively stole the show" is how the pressdescribes mezzo-soprano Anna Tonna. Her performances have beendepicted as "...full of charm and magnetism with her dark, compactlyric mezzo-soprano ideally suited for the flamenco-like vocalflourishes of Spanish music." Well known for her commitment to themusic of Spain and Latin America, Ms. Tonna was awarded a FulbrightScholarship to study and perform in Spain upon her graduation fromthe Mannes College of Music.Contralto Celeste Mann is active in the fields of opera, zarzuela (Spanish operetta),art song and sacred music. A graduate of Yale University, her international engagementsinclude covering the role of Lily (Porgy & Bess) at Teatr Wielki, Poland,at Saarema Opera Festival, and at Latvia's National Opera House.A dynamic performer with a rare and beautiful voice,Ms. Mann brings intelligence, creativity and an engaging stage presence,and a commitment to "opera as theatre" to her roles.Pianist Max Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughoutEurope, Latin America and the US. The San Francisco Chronicledescribed him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the NewYork Times praised him for his "clean, measured and sensitiveperformances."Lifchitz appears as collaborative artist and conductorin over fifty compact disc albums, including nine widely praised soloalbums featuring piano music from the Americas.For the complete Winter/Spring concert series schedule please visitTo stream, download and/or purchase the more than 60 compact discsreleased by the North/South Recordings label please go to