Priscilla Fowler Fine Art to Celebrate Grand Opening in Downtown Las Vegas Arts District

-- Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, located in the heart of the Arts District in ArtSquare, will have their grand opening on Thursday, February 2nd from 6:00pm - 9:00pm.The Grand Opening exhibition will include the works of local and national artists, including Priscilla Fowler's colorful biomorphic paintings and assemblages;Jeff Fulmer's 2D and 3D "drawings in space"; William H Thielen's post-pop mixed-media sculptures and abstract paintings; Rosanne Giacomini's fiber "paintings" inspired by found objects and nature; Lolita Develay's lively photorealistic scenes and portraits; Jeanne Voltura's witty needlepoint;3Baaad Sheep (Alex Huerta, Eddie Canumay and Alexander Sky) and their streetwise collaborative paintings; Allison Michele's collages of and on found materials; Dale Rose's quiet yet assertive abstractions;and Don Lyle's constructions and photos. The artists will be available at the grand opening to discuss their work.Priscilla Fowler relocated to Las Vegas in mid-2016, and brings over 15 years of creative expertise to the area. She has shown her work in and near Denver, Colorado as well as nationally, in solo, juried, and group shows for many years."As I have grown in my own art practice, I have come to know that my goal as an artist is to remedy a lacking that I lived with most of my life, and which too many people still live with," says Priscilla Fowler, owner of the gallery. "I grew up, worked in, and lived in visually impoverished environments. I want to change this for everyone. This continues to drive my own art-making and is the foundation on which I am building my gallery."Fowler on the grand opening exhibition, "It is interesting to me that none of 'my' artists are easily described! I like that they aren't! Each one makes work that is approachable and interesting but not formulaic. Each one has a clear 'voice', a distinctive way of responding to and representing their particular view of life and the world."Priscilla Fowler Fine Art is the home of Priscilla Fowler's art studio and also an exhibition space for contemporary art by local, regional, and national professional artists. Ideally located in the center of the Las Vegas Arts District, this gallery and studio draws many hundreds of local art-lovers on First Fridays and Preview Thursdays as well as art-loving tourists who visit the Las Vegas Strip and then want to see what else Las Vegas has to offer.