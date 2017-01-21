The Yago Blu LLC - Cosmetic Company Blog

 
The Yago Blu Company Blog gives insight into Professional Artist as they inform the reader with makeup tips & trends. The company blog also incorporates photo ops and onset moments with Yago Blu and staff.
 
 
PRO Makeup Artist Christopher Micheal and Supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Yago Blu Company Blog available on YagoBlu.com are blurbs of makeup trends and tips from PRO Artist such as Christopher Michael fabulously known for framing the faces of  the legendary Naomi Campbell, Clueless Actress Alicia Silverstone, Tiffani- Amber Thiessen of Saved by the Bell and Beyoncé Carter etc...  and PRO ARIST Patricia Ambroise who's artistry credentials are layered a-like from Rihanna to Spike Lee with her commercialized fortune 500 clientele roster including but not limited to K-Mart & Nike. The Company Blog also includes model/founder Yago Blu's "Photo op's" & "Get the Look" selfies with onset moments with models, makeup artist and staff.


ABOUT YAGO BLU
Yago Blu Cosmetics dresses the lips away from UGLINESS by formulating pigments with skin care additives depleted of sulfates, gluten, phthalates, parabens and synthetic fragrances. Yago Blu coveted by every conscious beauty mimicking classic looks from the runway and red carpet says  Blu. One of the many charming things she's overheard beauty editors say about the collection is that "Blu really isn't aware that Lip Dress isn't grouped into ​​age or cliche".  Its a timeless collection for over the top  femininity photo op's!

http://www.YagoBlu.com

