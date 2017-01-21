News By Tag
The Yago Blu LLC - Cosmetic Company Blog
The Yago Blu Company Blog gives insight into Professional Artist as they inform the reader with makeup tips & trends. The company blog also incorporates photo ops and onset moments with Yago Blu and staff.
ABOUT YAGO BLU
Yago Blu Cosmetics dresses the lips away from UGLINESS by formulating pigments with skin care additives depleted of sulfates, gluten, phthalates, parabens and synthetic fragrances. Yago Blu coveted by every conscious beauty mimicking classic looks from the runway and red carpet says Blu. One of the many charming things she's overheard beauty editors say about the collection is that "Blu really isn't aware that Lip Dress isn't grouped into age or cliche". Its a timeless collection for over the top femininity photo op's!
