TouchPoint Press announces new Faith imprint
TouchPoint Press has put out an open call for faith-based submissions for its new TouchPoint Faith imprint.
TouchPoint Faith encourages submissions from new and published authors whether independent or having literary representation. "I have a strong interest in building a list that inspires readers by sharing how God has worked in the authors' or characters' lives," Williams explained. "Initially, it was my hope that we would be able to push through with the first title in time for Valentine's Day. Either way, I'm excited that this new list will bring encouragement to others. If it helps even one person in his or her walk with Christ, mission accomplished."
In Joy Comes in the Morning, the stories are diverse and range from marriage and parenting concerns to how one contributor struggled with doing the right thing after someone she trusted lied about her and "threw her under the bus" to save themselves. While the flesh desired retribution, she knew speaking up would put the person's marriage in jeopardy. Instead, she relied on her faith, giving it to God. "In these times," Williams adds, "it's easier to speak up to save our reputation, but this woman knew the outcome of her personal situation would not change. Instead, she trusted that God would convict the person of their wrongs—in His way and time."
For those interested in submitting to TouchPoint Faith, submission guidelines can be viewed at www.touchpointpress.com. Until the imprint's submission system is in place, prospective authors can submit to TPP's general acquisitions email, noting the submission is for the Faith imprint.
