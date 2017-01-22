News By Tag
Ashley Russo to Host 2017 Lehigh Valley Wine Gala and Dinner
This unique and prestigious event will feature world-renowned vintner and this year's Honorary Chair, Paul Hobbs. The event will include a live auction and sit-down dinner. A four course menu has been carefully created to pair with various varietals, hand picked by Paul Hobbs himself. It will be held at the Event Center at Blue in Bethlehem, Saturday, January 28th beginning at 6 p.m.
About Ashley Russo
Ashley Russo is a two-time Emmy® award-winning executive producer and president of ASR Media Productions. Ms. Russo is also the Director of Business Development for ASR Media@PBS39, as well as a Senior Consultant for The Professional Development Group. Television productions include The PEAK TV, which airs weekly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on WFMZ-Ch. 69 and nationally on the DrTV channel, St. Luke's HealthNow, as well as Roey's Paintbox, Fireflies Musical Yoga, and Science Time, all co-productions with PBS39-WLVT. Ms. Russo, also the host of The PEAK TV, has been awarded two Mid-Atlantic Emmys® as Executive Producer, receiving a statue in 2013 and 2015 and has earned five nominations over the past three years. Ms. Russo was most recently the recipient of The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Excellence in Business - Outstanding Woman in Business award. She received the Bethlehem YWCA's Golden Laurel Woman of the Year award in April 2016, been honored as a Lehigh Valley Business Forty Under 40 in 2015, named one of the publication's 25 Women of Influence in 2014, and chosen as a 2013 Woman of Style by Lehigh Valley Style magazine. Russo's commitment to the community is evidenced by her active involvement as a board member of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit and Business Partners Council, Wildlands Conservancy, The Auxiliary of St. Luke's Hospital, Donate.Local.Simple, as well as a committee member for Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival, Northampton County Medical Society Alliance, American Heart Association Circle of Red, Equi-librium Derby Day, and Lehigh Valley Polo for Equi-librium. A lifetime horse lover, Russo is a multi-time American Saddlebred world and national titled equestrian. She is a member of the United Professional Horsemen's Association, American Saddle Horse Association, Pennsylvania Saddle Horse Association, and a supporter of the American Saddlebred Museum. For more information, visit http://www.asrmediaproductions.com
Media Contact
Tina Hasselbusch
tina@thepeaktv.com
