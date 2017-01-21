News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Physician's Plan Offers Firm and Lift Facial
Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, is offering a Firm and Lift Facial at a reduced rate in February. This facial features a double exfoliation treatment to gently slough away dull skin while deeply cleansing pores.
The Firm and Lift Facial features a double exfoliation treatment to gently slough away dull skin while the relaxing aroma of our cherry and mint enzymes deeply clean pores. A heavenly vitamin A blend is customized and massaged into face, neck and shoulders to stimulate renewal of cells, and increased blood flow to tissues.
The treatment continues with the amazing Firming, Lifting Mask. This botanical protein and vitamin C mask hardens to intensely stimulate facial muscles improving the appearance of sagging skin. The mask is softened and removed and warm towel compress is applied to face and decollete.
Specialty serums, moisturizer and SPF are then applied leaving skin glowing and radiant for a Valentine's date or night on the town! Gift certificates are available to purchase this facial for someone special!
* To help the glow last longer, customers will enjoy a 10% discount on the moisturizing product of their choice! In addition, the esthetician will recommend the product best suited for each individual's skin.
Physician's Plan is committed to helping customers in SC and NC look and feel their best. They offer top of the line skin care treatments such as: Hydrafacial, Obagi, and Clear + Brilliant. To schedule a Firm and Lift Facial, http://www.physiciansplan.com/
Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse