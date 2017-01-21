News By Tag
'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' prepares to delight attendees with new inclusions
Oviedo Mall host site for 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' event
Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby expo event along with a fashion show presentation, numerous door prize giveaways and raffle prizes.
The event will allow Expecting Moms to participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations along with gaining access to numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies.
This event is a family oriented affair with Free Admission for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring the entire family so that all can be involved
Spend the afternoon browsing, shopping and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations, a baby and toddler fashion show and allow attendees to engage in other festivities which will be included to make the event a worthwhile one for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members
More event details available at www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
