'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' prepares to delight attendees with new inclusions

Oviedo Mall host site for 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' event
 
 
Mom anad Baby
OVIEDO, Fla. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Expecting Moms will be able to get face-to-face with a variety of vendors who are ready to service to their special baby and pregnancy needs before, during and after the birth of their bundles of joy at the upcoming 'Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' 2017' event scheduled to be held from 1:00pm - 5:00pm on Sun. May 21, 2017 in the Oviedo Mall Community Room, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. Oviedo, Fl. 32765

Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby expo event along with a fashion show presentation, numerous door prize giveaways and raffle prizes.

The event will allow Expecting Moms to participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations along with gaining access to numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies.

This event is a family oriented affair with Free Admission for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring the entire family so that all can be involved

Spend the afternoon browsing, shopping and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations, a baby and toddler fashion show and allow attendees to engage in other festivities which will be included to make the event a worthwhile one for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members

More event details available at www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator
(407) 272-7522

