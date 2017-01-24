News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Launching the Reveal 2017 Webinar Series
Supply chain industry experts plan a 10-month webinar series on topics relevant for supply chain management professionals
Reveal 2017 Webinar Series Topics
February 2017 | Modern Supply Chain and S/4 HANA
March 2017 | Production and Capacity Planning
April 2017 | MRP, Masterdata and Exception Management
May 2017 | Procurement
June 2017 | Warehouse Management
July 2017 | Forecast Accuracy, Predictability and S&OP
August 2017 | Extended Supply Chain Visibility
September 2017 | Plant Maintenance
October 2017 | Finance / Supply Chain Integration
November 2017 | Keeping up with the Latest Buzzwords
The first webinar of 2017 takes place Feb. 15, 2017, kicking off the series with a discussion of digital readiness. To learn more about the Reveal 2017 webinar series, and to register, visit http://www.revealvalue.com/
About Reveal
Reveal is a supply chain management consulting company that provides innovative, effective solutions and optimization services to SAP-centric supply chain-driven businesses. The Reveal approach is to assess the opportunity, then to transform the people, processes and technologies that ultimately ensure a sustainable organization. Learn more about Reveal at http://www.revealvalue.com.
Contact
Lisa Roberts
Marketing Manager, Reveal
***@revealvalue.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse