Launching the Reveal 2017 Webinar Series

Supply chain industry experts plan a 10-month webinar series on topics relevant for supply chain management professionals

Lisa Roberts

Marketing Manager, Reveal

Lisa Roberts
Marketing Manager, Reveal

-- Reveal is pleased to announce the launch of its 2017 webinar series. Following the success of its 2016 series, this year's webinar series will feature comprehensive supply chain management presentations scheduled monthly from February through November on the third Wednesday of the month. The complimentary SCM educational program will address the theme, "Transform What Matters," and in each webinar, Reveal's leading SCM experts will discuss how to transform and optimize companies' SAP-centric, end-to-end supply chains.February 2017 | Modern Supply Chain and S/4 HANAMarch 2017 | Production and Capacity PlanningApril 2017 | MRP, Masterdata and Exception ManagementMay 2017 | ProcurementJune 2017 | Warehouse ManagementJuly 2017 | Forecast Accuracy, Predictability and S&OPAugust 2017 | Extended Supply Chain VisibilitySeptember 2017 | Plant MaintenanceOctober 2017 | Finance / Supply Chain IntegrationNovember 2017 | Keeping up with the Latest BuzzwordsThe first webinar of 2017 takes place Feb. 15, 2017, kicking off the series with a discussion of digital readiness. To learn more about the Reveal 2017 webinar series, and to register, visit http://www.revealvalue.com/ resource/webinars/ Reveal is a supply chain management consulting company that provides innovative, effective solutions and optimization services to SAP-centric supply chain-driven businesses. The Reveal approach is to assess the opportunity, then to transform the people, processes and technologies that ultimately ensure a sustainable organization. Learn more about Reveal at http://www.revealvalue.com