January 2017





Launching the Reveal 2017 Webinar Series

Supply chain industry experts plan a 10-month webinar series on topics relevant for supply chain management professionals
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Reveal is pleased to announce the launch of its 2017 webinar series. Following the success of its 2016 series, this year's webinar series will feature comprehensive supply chain management presentations scheduled monthly from February through November on the third Wednesday of the month. The complimentary SCM educational program will address the theme, "Transform What Matters," and in each webinar, Reveal's leading SCM experts will discuss how to transform and optimize companies' SAP-centric, end-to-end supply chains.

Reveal 2017 Webinar Series Topics
February 2017 |  Modern Supply Chain and S/4 HANA
March 2017 |  Production and Capacity Planning
April 2017 |  MRP, Masterdata and Exception Management
May 2017 |  Procurement
June 2017 | Warehouse Management
July 2017 | Forecast Accuracy, Predictability and S&OP
August 2017 | Extended Supply Chain Visibility
September 2017 | Plant Maintenance
October 2017 | Finance / Supply Chain Integration
November 2017 | Keeping up with the Latest Buzzwords

The first webinar of 2017 takes place Feb. 15, 2017, kicking off the series with a discussion of digital readiness. To learn more about the Reveal 2017 webinar series, and to register, visit http://www.revealvalue.com/resource/webinars/.

About Reveal
Reveal is a supply chain management consulting company that provides innovative, effective solutions and optimization services to SAP-centric supply chain-driven businesses. The Reveal approach is to assess the opportunity, then to transform the people, processes and technologies that ultimately ensure a sustainable organization. Learn more about Reveal at http://www.revealvalue.com.

Contact
Lisa Roberts
Marketing Manager, Reveal
***@revealvalue.com
