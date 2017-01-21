Air Travel Anxiety Escalates, Local Hypnotist Responds

 
Industry News





POINT PLEASANT, N.J. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Guild of Hypnotists reports a marked rise in the number of people seeking help to address air travel anxiety. Dr. Dwight Damon, President of the Guild, notes that recent air travel incidents have caused, rekindled or escalated fear and anxiety for many. Dr. Damon says, "millions of peopl deal with fear of flying or similar anxieties, with some studies indicating that as many as 40% of the population struggles with varying degrees of apprehension about air travel. Consulting hypnotists, professionals who are credentialed members of the National Guild of Hypnotists, are successfully helping many people manage or resolve these apprehensions and fears."

Fear of flying can leave people unable to travel for business, pleasure and family commitments. Even those who force themselves to fly can experience such significant levels of stress and anxiety that their performance at the business meeting or their enjoyment of the vacation or the family event they pushed themselves to attend is diminished by air travel anxiety with which they begin and end each trip.

Dr. Damon explains that fear of flying goes beyond concerns about the plane's safety, the pilot's capability or inclement weather issues. "The check-in process, going through the TSA checkpoints, dealing with extra fees for luggage and simply being among other stressed out travelers and contribute to a potential disaster if a traveler isn't ready to manage his or her stress."

According to local consulting hypnotist James Malone, the National Guild of Hypnotists is recognized as the oldest, largest and most respected professional association of consulting hypnotists. The National Guild of Hypnotists (www.ngh.net) includes trained, certified hypnotists, doctors, dentists and other health professionals and educators.


Founded in Boston, MA in 1950, the National Guild of Hypnotists has grown to over 18,000 members worldwide. Under the leadership of Dr. Dwight Damon, the NGH has established a strong universal code of ethics for the profession and today maintains a rigorous certification program based on a standardized curriculum. In 1994 the National Guild of Hypnotists chartered the rapidly growing National Federation of Hypnotists, Local 104, a union affiliated with OPEIU, AFL-CIO, CLC.

For help with your air travel stress , learn more at http://www.njhypno.com

Contact
James Malone
***@njhypnotist.com
End
Source:NJ Hypnotist James Malone
Email:***@njhypnotist.com Email Verified
Fear Of Flying, New Jersey, Hypnosis
Health
Point Pleasant - New Jersey - United States
