Air Travel Anxiety Escalates, Local Hypnotist Responds
Fear of flying can leave people unable to travel for business, pleasure and family commitments. Even those who force themselves to fly can experience such significant levels of stress and anxiety that their performance at the business meeting or their enjoyment of the vacation or the family event they pushed themselves to attend is diminished by air travel anxiety with which they begin and end each trip.
Dr. Damon explains that fear of flying goes beyond concerns about the plane's safety, the pilot's capability or inclement weather issues. "The check-in process, going through the TSA checkpoints, dealing with extra fees for luggage and simply being among other stressed out travelers and contribute to a potential disaster if a traveler isn't ready to manage his or her stress."
According to local consulting hypnotist James Malone, the National Guild of Hypnotists is recognized as the oldest, largest and most respected professional association of consulting hypnotists. The National Guild of Hypnotists (www.ngh.net)
Founded in Boston, MA in 1950, the National Guild of Hypnotists has grown to over 18,000 members worldwide. Under the leadership of Dr. Dwight Damon, the NGH has established a strong universal code of ethics for the profession and today maintains a rigorous certification program based on a standardized curriculum. In 1994 the National Guild of Hypnotists chartered the rapidly growing National Federation of Hypnotists, Local 104, a union affiliated with OPEIU, AFL-CIO, CLC.
For help with your air travel stress , learn more at http://www.njhypno.com
Contact
James Malone
***@njhypnotist.com
