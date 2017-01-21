News By Tag
The Abbey Resort Receives Prestigious Weddings Industry Award
Lake Geneva area wedding venue recognized as top wedding venue in Milwaukee, Madison market
WeddingWire, the leading global online wedding marketplace, objectively determines Couples' Choice Awards winners based on client reviews. Recipients are recognized as the top tier of wedding professionals in the nationwide WeddingWire Network. Award recipients such as The Abbey Resort have demonstrated excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. The esteemed awards are given to the best of the best wedding vendors within in a geographic region in service categories ranging from rehearsal dinner and reception venues to florists and invitations. The awards are based on the vendors' professional achievements from the previous year.
The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from the network's 1.2 million real newlyweds and their experiences working with vendors like The Abbey Resort. Award-winners are determined based on the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.
With a few prime wedding dates yet available for 2017 and to celebrate this prestigious honor, The Abbey is offering a Hot Dates Promotion for 2017 weddings booked by February 20. Brides and grooms who complete a contract with a food and beverage minimum of $15,000, $18,000 or $20,000 may select one, two or three of the following bonuses, respectively:
· Complimentary Bonfire Rental Fee
· 10 Late Night Pizzas
· 25% off a Wine Pour with Dinner
· 50% off Ceremony Rental Fee
· 4 Complimentary Spa Passes
· $1 off Chiavari Chairs or Chair Covers
The Abbey Resort is proud to be one of the top Milwaukee and Madison area wedding venues in the WeddingWire Network, and thanks its past clients for taking the time to review their experiences on WeddingWire. For more information about weddings at The Abbey Resort or to book a stay, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
