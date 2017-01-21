Country(s)
Industry News
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Announces Financial Results
The Company recognized earnings of $754,000 in the first half of fiscal 2017, 20.4% below the same period last fiscal year. Although net loans and investments are little changed from a year ago, rates steadily declined during the first ten months of calendar 2016 resulting in reduced interest income. Noninterest income declined 2.6% between the comparative six-month periods due to a reduction in fees and charges on deposit accounts. Costs associated with the transition to an outsourced IT management solution and greater compensation expenses were largely responsible for the 4.2% increase in year-to-date noninterest expenses.
At approximately 8.8%, First Federal's tier one capital ratio was well in excess of the five percent regulatory standard for "well-capitalized"
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.
Contact
Michael H Head
President & CEO
***@fbei.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse