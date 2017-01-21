 
Venatol No Limits New Ambassador Master PGA Professional John Hardy

During Press Conference in Orlando Florida at the 2017 PGA SHOW No Limits shows again that Innovation and Tradition works successful together.
 
 
Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Venatol Concept Corporation is a founding member in the No Limits and PSI Concept Corporation. "We are very proud to welcome Mr. John Hardy in our team with advisory capacity," says Dr. Urasch Bos.  Mr. John Hardy is a PGA Master Professional with over 55 years as a PGA member. He has experience in all phases of golf but his real expertise is in teaching the game of golf; and the desire to complete with No Limits a mobile putting App Venture.

We only want to partner with Top Professionals in the Golf Industry, Enthusiast in each field with long Experience and still not lost their passion for the game or teaching. We have a group of the best International Designers, Inventors, Trainers, Doctors, Therapist, and Coaches in all fields to help Athletes and Entrepreneurs with the same vision. Sport, Health and Wellness needs an alternative model and   No Limits goal is simple: Dr. Barbara 'Bobbi" Bos specifically want to foster a world of uniqueness, depth and character.

Venatol No Limits and PSI is doing amazing projects to make life better for today's Youth and the 50+ population and generations that follow. In the face of constantly changing realities. No Limits is a champion for social change. We help people navigate ageless realities in well-being, health and lifestyle. Additional how to contribute to society and the local communities. Venatol No Limits and PSI provide the Concept Structure and the follow-up solutions how to fully enjoy life in motion from 8 Years young until Ageless.

More details about the Venatol No limits and PSI structure concepts will be announced at a later date in our Red Carpet Event the No Limits World Awards. This Event honors special people around the Globe to make our World a better place to live.

http://www.venatol.com

Source:Venatol Concept Corporation
Email:***@venatol.com Email Verified
