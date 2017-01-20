News By Tag
"Just Deserts" by L. J. Greatrex is published
This is the third book in the exciting Hackers thriller series of novels
"Just Deserts" by L. J. Greatrex
About the Book:
The extraordinary challenges facing our well-established character now known as 'Bill Pascal' are all too evident as William Forester seeks to remain invisible to the outside world.
A chance encounter leaves him feeling vulnerable once more and he steps up his efforts to discredit and bankrupt the man he holds responsible for the years of struggle he has encountered.
Notwithstanding the fortune he has amassed and the now comfortable lifestyle he has carved out, the ever-present doubt that his anonymity will be revealed forces him to take extreme measures to exert the just deserts he has waited so long for.
Excerpt from the book:
"A distinctive voice from behind us calmly but clearly said, "'Mrs Forrester, what a surprise!"
'Surprise', he said, with my legs turned to stone at the very mention of our former name and Lorna fixed to the spot petrified. I think 'surprise' is not only an understatement, it's up there with an atom bomb compared to a firework. I had to kick Lorna on the ankle to 'do something, anything,' my brain was saying, as she woke up and turned quickly around with the smile of the Mona Lisa on an almost alabaster face.
"Sheik Saeed, what a lovely surprise." There's that word again! I had little time to gather my head together as I continued to walk ahead, pretending I was with anyone but Lorna, realising instantly that I must remain undetected at all cost, as without his knowledge, the Sheik had made another unexpected appearance into our lives, this time being the most explosive moment in the history of coincidences.
Amazon review:
5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
By Wordly Traveller (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Excellent story.
This is the third book in the trilogy of hackers novels. The family come together on the Cayman isles and hope that they can put the past behind them in their new luxurious lives. However, certain people from the past rear their heads and create problems for the family.
The novel has a great, unexpected twist!
I would really recommend this series of 3 hackers novels for a holiday read, especially if you're going to the Cayman Islands.
"Just Deserts" by L. J. Greatrexis available in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
The e-book version is also available to download from:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
Contact: Darin Jewell (L. J. Greatrex's literary agent)
Managing Director
The Inspira Group Literary Agency
London, UK
darin@theinspiragroup.com
tel. UK +208 292 5163
Media Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
