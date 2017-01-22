CTM Media Group Joins National Plan For Vacation Day Celebration

 
Research Shows Planners Take More Vacation And Are Happier Individuals
 
 
STAMFORD, Conn. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CTM Media Group is helping Americans achieve their vacation resolutions this year by bringing awareness to the first-ever National Plan for Vacation Day on January 31.  More than half of Americans do not use all the time off they earn, leading to 658 million unused vacation days a year. National Plan for Vacation Day, launched by Project: Time Off, is a call-to-action for Americans to take back their calendars and plan their time off.

"At CTM, we help visitors plan leisure activities and make their vacation experiences memorable. #PlanYourVacation is an excellent movement to kick start planning efforts and encourage everyone to enjoy leisure time with family and friends." said Peter Magaro, President, CTM Media Group.

Beyond the personal and professional benefits, vacations boost local economies and giveback to local business owners.  Planners have an advantage over non-planners. According to Project: Time Off's The State of American Vacation 2016, planners use more of their time and take longer vacations.

·         51 percent of those who plan took all their vacation time, compared to just 39 percent of non-planners.

·         69 percent of planners took a week or more of vacation, compared to just 46 percent of non-planners.

Time spent planning pays off, according to the report, which also revealed a strong correlation between planning and increased happiness. The amount of vacation time taken showed a clear correlation to happiness at home; the more vacation days used, the lower the home-life stress. Respondents were also happier with their job, company, financial situation, and professional success.

The benefits of vacation go beyond the individual, extending to the organizations that employ them. Project: Time Off research (http://www.projecttimeoff.com/research/high-price-silence) also found that 89 percent of managers agree that by using time off, employees can de-stress, improve their health and wellbeing, and cut down on sick days and burnout. The majority (84%) of managers also agree that employees return to work after vacation with greater focus and creativity.

"Unused time off is not only a missed opportunity for an individual's health, well-being, and success, but also for businesses who want the best version of their employees," said Gary Oster, Managing Director of Project: Time Off. "National Plan for Vacation Day ensures our hard-earned time off is put to good use for the benefit of all."

About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM).  CTM Media Group (http://www.ctmmediagroup.com/) Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of visitor information.  With a comprehensive visitor out-of-home network encompassing 18,000 information centers and 440 award-winning touch screen displays, CTM influences visitors when they are on their way or have arrived at their destination. Set in major visitor markets, CTM's visitor out of home network includes information displays at hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sport shops, colleges and universities.

About National Plan for Vacation Day

National Plan for Vacation Day is a national observance dedicated to encouraging Americans to plan their vacations for the rest of the year at the start of the year. According to Project: Time Off (http://projecttimeoff.com/), a national movement to transform American vacation attitudes and behaviors, individuals who plan their vacation time for the year are more likely to use all their time off and take longer vacations. Learn more at ProjectTimeOff.com/PlanForVacation and join the conversation with #PlanForVacation.

CTM Media Group
***@ctmmedia.com
