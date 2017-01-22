News By Tag
CTM Media Group Joins National Plan For Vacation Day Celebration
Research Shows Planners Take More Vacation And Are Happier Individuals
"At CTM, we help visitors plan leisure activities and make their vacation experiences memorable. #PlanYourVacation is an excellent movement to kick start planning efforts and encourage everyone to enjoy leisure time with family and friends." said Peter Magaro, President, CTM Media Group.
Beyond the personal and professional benefits, vacations boost local economies and giveback to local business owners. Planners have an advantage over non-planners. According to Project: Time Off's The State of American Vacation 2016, planners use more of their time and take longer vacations.
· 51 percent of those who plan took all their vacation time, compared to just 39 percent of non-planners.
· 69 percent of planners took a week or more of vacation, compared to just 46 percent of non-planners.
Time spent planning pays off, according to the report, which also revealed a strong correlation between planning and increased happiness. The amount of vacation time taken showed a clear correlation to happiness at home; the more vacation days used, the lower the home-life stress. Respondents were also happier with their job, company, financial situation, and professional success.
The benefits of vacation go beyond the individual, extending to the organizations that employ them.
"Unused time off is not only a missed opportunity for an individual's health, well-being, and success, but also for businesses who want the best version of their employees," said Gary Oster, Managing Director of Project: Time Off. "National Plan for Vacation Day ensures our hard-earned time off is put to good use for the benefit of all."
About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM).
About National Plan for Vacation Day
National Plan for Vacation Day is a national observance dedicated to encouraging Americans to plan their vacations for the rest of the year at the start of the year.
