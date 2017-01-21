 
News By Tag
* Web Browser
* Email Client
* News Aggregator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Saragossa
  Zaragoza
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

BriskBard 1.3 Released : Now Including The Blink Rendering Engine

The latest version of BriskBard has been released adding the fastest rendering engine to its snappy user interface.
 
SARAGOSSA, Spain - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Salvador Diaz Fau today announced the release of a new version of BriskBard, the most comprehensive web browser for Windows. The version 1.3 adds Blink, the fastest rendering engine to navigate the Internet. BriskBard now includes the two most used engines in Internet, maximizing the web compatibility and browsing speed.

In order to add Blink, Salvador Díaz Fau created a new open source project and now BriskBard not only benefits by using several open source projects but also contributes in a small way to the open source community. With the addition of this rendering engine BriskBard continues its open standards usage policy and becomes mostly open source.

Besides many other new features, the new version also includes a new configurable filter to find any email message easily. This new filter allows to search messages by several of its header fields, dates and even by the text content.

BriskBard integrates a web browser, an email client, a media player, a news aggregator, an FTP client, an IRC client, a newsgroups reader, a contact manager and many other services in one free application.

For more information about BriskBard visit https://www.briskbard.com

Contact
Salvador Diaz Fau
***@briskbard.com
End
Source:
Email:***@briskbard.com
Posted By:***@briskbard.com Email Verified
Tags:Web Browser, Email Client, News Aggregator
Industry:Software
Location:Saragossa - Zaragoza - Spain
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BriskBard News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share