BriskBard 1.3 Released : Now Including The Blink Rendering Engine
The latest version of BriskBard has been released adding the fastest rendering engine to its snappy user interface.
In order to add Blink, Salvador Díaz Fau created a new open source project and now BriskBard not only benefits by using several open source projects but also contributes in a small way to the open source community. With the addition of this rendering engine BriskBard continues its open standards usage policy and becomes mostly open source.
Besides many other new features, the new version also includes a new configurable filter to find any email message easily. This new filter allows to search messages by several of its header fields, dates and even by the text content.
BriskBard integrates a web browser, an email client, a media player, a news aggregator, an FTP client, an IRC client, a newsgroups reader, a contact manager and many other services in one free application.
For more information about BriskBard visit https://www.briskbard.com
Salvador Diaz Fau
***@briskbard.com
