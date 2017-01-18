 
Industry News





Family Financial Centers Raises $8,000 in September Benefitting CHOP

 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- NEWS

Family Financial Centers Raises $8,000 in September Benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

January 18, 2017 3:00 pm EST

Doylestown, Pennsylvania (Business Wire) – January 18, 2017

On September 24, 2016, the fourth annual "Eckert Group Presents Family Financial Centers Gala for CHOP" was held at Fred Beans of Doylestown Cadillac Dealership with all ticket sales and donations directly benefitting Pediatric Diabetes Research at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Eckert Group hosted an evening featuring prominent Broadway Performers; Jeremiah James (The Fantastiks/The Robber Bridegroom), Jim Shubin (The Sound of Music), Alicia Albright (Wicked) and Heather Jane Rolff (Shrek/Les Miz).  The event also included a special guest performance by Jill Santoriello composer of A Tale of Two Cities the Musical and the upcoming It Happened in Key West the Musical.

The Eckert Group would also like to acknowledge silent auction donors; Temple University Athletics Department, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles, Bound Beverages of Doylestown, Doylestown Bookstore, Artistic Pizza of Doylestown, 93.3 WMMR Radio Station's "Preston and Steve Show", Essentials Spa and Salon of Doylestown and Jill Santoriello.

This year our donors help to raise over $8,000 bringing the total donation for the past four years to $25,5000.

Visit us at http://www.familyfinancialcenters.com/

Carrie Nelson
***@familyfinancialcenters.com
