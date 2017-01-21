News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Club Deportivo Pamperos as Northern California Expansion Team
Oakland-Based UPSL Pro Development Team is Officially Added for Spring Season
CD Pamperos will begin play in UPSL's Northern California Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "CD Pamperos are an exciting addition to the UPSL. We're adding strength to strength in the new Northern California Conference, and CD Pamperos' pace and hunger is going to challenge some of the best teams in NorCal. Our target is a 12-team Northern California Conference, and at the current rate we feel very good about our ability to get there in 2017. We have deep respect for CD Pamperos' family ownership group. The Gomez family has a vision for success in the Bay Area, and it's going to be great watching Pamperos build their brand both on and off the field. We wish CD Pamperos the best in its inaugural season, and a future of success in the UPSL."
Club Deportivo Pamperos is owned by Jose Gomez 38, a professional soccer talent evaluator. Jose Gomez's son, Edgar Gomez, 18, is the team's General Manager.
CD Pamperos General Manger Edgar Gomez said, "We want to spread the love of soccer in our community and hopefully gain new fans and let people have fun. We want CD Pamperos to be more, both on the field and in the community, and we think the UPSL is a big step in the right direction at the right time."
CD Pamperos began as a Men's Open league team in 2015, playing locally in the East Bay area. The club has produced two deep playoff runs in each of its last two seasons in the competitive Bay Area Adult Soccer League.
The team intends to play its upcoming UPSL games at Raimondi Park (1800 Wood St., West Oakland, CA 94607).
About CD Pamperos
Club Deportivo Pamperos are an American Soccer club based in Antioch, California and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. CD Pamperos will compete in the Pro Premier Division's Northern California Conference.
Contact:
Edgar Lopez
Email: cdpamperos@gmail.com
Direct: (510) 646-5342
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
