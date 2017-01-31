Georgian Landscape Design Voted "Best of Gwinnett" for 6th straight year!

 

GLD once again voted "Best of Gwinnett" Landscape firm


January 31st, 2017 – Atlanta, Georgia

Georgian Landscape Design has once again been voted "Best of Gwinnett – Landscape" – for the sixth year in a row!  The award winning landscape Design / Build firm obviously has quite a following with its clientele, having won not only this award, but 9 other Regional / National awards in its 15 year history.

The firm has focused on the mid to high-end residential market, and has made quite an impression on not only their clients, but on the design community itself,  having been recognized in markets all over the US and Europe.  A small, easy firm to work with, GLD and its owner Ed Szczesniak, pride themselves on focusing on only one project at a time – and delivering 110% of what they promise. It's a formula that is obviously working – and one that continues to drive great results for not only their clients, but for GLD itself.

For mor information contact Ed Szczesniak at 404-423-8448 or visit their websites  – www.GeorgianLandscape.com or their HOUZZ website

Contact
Ed Szczesniak
404-4238448
***@georginlandscape.com
End
Source:
Email:***@georginlandscape.com
Tags:Landscape, Hardscape, Water Features
Industry:Architecture
Location:Suwanee - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
