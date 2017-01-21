 
News By Tag
* Jimmy Star
* Beacon Publishing Group
* The Beaumonts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Beaumonts : A Kentucky Bourbon Series" In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series" Volume One, written by best-selling authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series Volume One
The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series Volume One
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jimmy Star
* Beacon Publishing Group
* The Beaumonts

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released  "The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series" Volume One, written by best-selling authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!

The Beaumonts: The Kentucky Bourbon Series is a highly-anticipated series surrounding life and business within the bourbon industry. In volume one, the Beaumonts get a surprise welcome home by their son Rickey. Unbeknownst to the family, Rickey married Donna, the daughter of Joe Taylor their biggest family rival in the bourbon business. After this unsettling news, the Taylors decide to punch back during the grand opening of a new distillery held by the Beaumonts. When the family patriarch gets injured, the eldest son Clifford Beaumont is now in charge and decides to push back as the Taylors started a war they soon may regret. Inspired by the hit television drama Dallas, comes a series about a new family business, greed, corruption, money and power.

Meet the Authors
Bobby Collins a native of Charleston, S.C. is an author, screen writer and entrepreneur. Collins specializes in writing in the horror, science fiction and thriller genres. His latest works include 'Belladonna: A Vampire Journal' which has received rave reviews throughout the literary industry, 'Devil's Bluff' a horror story which reached Number #1 in the Top 100 Books among other titles in the thriller genre. Recently Collins has finished his fifth screenplay entitled 'The Masterpiece' and has released the first book in a new series called 'The Beaumonts: The Kentucky Bourbon Series'.

Jimmy Star is an award winning Radio/Television host, who hosts the #1 webshow in the world called The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell. The show was nominated to be on the ballot for the 2016 Emmy Awards for Best TV Variety/Talk series. Jimmy Star is extremely well known in the horror/sci-fi world, and has worked with some of the biggest celebrities in the world from those genres, authors, actors, writers and directors, including but not limited to Clive Barker, Malcolm McDowell, Norman Reedus, Doug Bradley, Robert Englund, Lance Henriksen, Stephen Lang, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. His latest stories include "Belladonna: A Vampire Journal," co-written with author Bobby Collins which has received rave critical reviews in the publishing world. He has followed up with the Sci-Fi adventure "The Mars Chronicles" and horror short story "The Seance:Summoning Evil." His first non-fiction book, "Charlie Chaplin: A Silent Icon" has been made into a feature documentary that will be released by Spectra Filmworks in early 2017.

Order your audiobook copy of  "The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series" Volume One today on audible:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/The-Beaumonts-Audiobook...

Look for "The Beaumonts" TV Series coming soon!

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Jimmy Star, Beacon Publishing Group, The Beaumonts
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share