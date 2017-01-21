News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Beaumonts : A Kentucky Bourbon Series" In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series" Volume One, written by best-selling authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Wes Grant. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!
The Beaumonts: The Kentucky Bourbon Series is a highly-anticipated series surrounding life and business within the bourbon industry. In volume one, the Beaumonts get a surprise welcome home by their son Rickey. Unbeknownst to the family, Rickey married Donna, the daughter of Joe Taylor their biggest family rival in the bourbon business. After this unsettling news, the Taylors decide to punch back during the grand opening of a new distillery held by the Beaumonts. When the family patriarch gets injured, the eldest son Clifford Beaumont is now in charge and decides to push back as the Taylors started a war they soon may regret. Inspired by the hit television drama Dallas, comes a series about a new family business, greed, corruption, money and power.
Meet the Authors
Bobby Collins a native of Charleston, S.C. is an author, screen writer and entrepreneur. Collins specializes in writing in the horror, science fiction and thriller genres. His latest works include 'Belladonna:
Jimmy Star is an award winning Radio/Television host, who hosts the #1 webshow in the world called The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell. The show was nominated to be on the ballot for the 2016 Emmy Awards for Best TV Variety/Talk series. Jimmy Star is extremely well known in the horror/sci-fi world, and has worked with some of the biggest celebrities in the world from those genres, authors, actors, writers and directors, including but not limited to Clive Barker, Malcolm McDowell, Norman Reedus, Doug Bradley, Robert Englund, Lance Henriksen, Stephen Lang, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. His latest stories include "Belladonna:
Order your audiobook copy of "The Beaumonts: A Kentucky Bourbon Series" Volume One today on audible:
http://www.audible.com/
Look for "The Beaumonts" TV Series coming soon!
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
