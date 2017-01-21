News By Tag
New Refrigerant Jug Warmer, HotBelt™ by BriskHeat
BriskHeat has introduced the new HotBelt refrigerant jug warmer, the first BriskHeat product designed specifically for HCAVR professionals.
It is essential to ensure an adequate cylinder pressure is provided when service air conditioning, refrigeration, freezer systems, and more. The colder the cylinder is, the lower the cylinder pressure will be. The HotBelt warmer is designed to quickly elevate and maintain surface temperature at approximately 120°F (49°C). As a result, the refrigerant within the cylinder is warmed to a safe and optimal temperature for servicing.
"Commercial refrigeration and freezer systems require servicing year-round. Often refrigerant jugs are stored in service vehicles and the system being serviced is located outdoors, where they are exposed to the extreme cold winter conditions" Product Manager, Jon Neylon explains. "The BriskHeat HotBelt is the ideal solution for pre-heating and keeping refrigerant jugs warm while servicing HVACR systems on site".
The BriskHeat HotBelt features a versatile design with an adjustable strap to fit nearly any size refrigerant jug and is available in 120V, 230V, and 240V models.
BriskHeat's new HotBelt refrigerant jug warmer is available online at www.briskheat.com. To learn more about the HotBelt, contact BriskHeat at 1-800-848-7673 or bhtsales1@briskheat.com.
To find a distributor near you, visit www.briskheat.com.
About BriskHeat:
Since 1949, BriskHeat has provided flexible heating solutions used for freeze protection, condensation prevention, flow / viscosity control, vacuum bake-out, composite curing, and temperature process control. BriskHeat's primary manufacturing facilities and headquarters are located in Columbus, OH. In addition, BriskHeat has a worldwide sales network including sales offices in Taiwan, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Germany, and France as well as a manufacturing facility in Vietnam.
Contact
BriskHeat Corporation
Chelsie Karling
***@briskheat.com
