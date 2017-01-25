 
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering of New Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve

New Premium Leather model expected to be shipping first week of March
 
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase began pre-ordering for their new Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve. The new model is currently in production and expects to be in stock and shipping during the first week of March. The leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve follows on the success the company's similar cover for the 12.9 iPad Pro.

"We've had issues with pre-orders in the past and we had great success as well. We feel with this new leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve will be one of the successes. It has all the features of our popular 12.9 model perfectly scaled for the 9.7 iPad Pro. The product is in production and is scheduled to ship at the end of February. We can't wait to get them into the hands of customers", stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The new leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve features a centrally located, integrated, vertical pocket to house the Apple pencil or similar stylist. The main flap utilizes a dual, silent magnetic closure while perimeter bumper piping absorbs small impacts. Each piece is hand made of the finest hides and available for pre-order for $99.95 in pebble grain black or a true distressed vintage brown. The new model can be seen here:  https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-macbook-and-....

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
