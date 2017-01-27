Country(s)
Feel Rich Kicks off National Fitness Movement at Super Bowl Live
Fans will have a chance to experience pre-championship game festivities, including dance fitness sessions by some of the state's top fitness instructors, during "The Feel Rich Fitness Hour," the Super Bowl's first ever fitness show. The brain-child of 40x Platinum, Grammy and Emmy Award winning producer, Quincy Jones III (QD3), and digital media entrepreneur and Houston native, Shawn Ullman., Feel Rich, Inc. is a new fitness-meets-
As the only health and wellness company selected to perform at Super Bowl Live, Feel Rich is sharing the stage with top Texas performers such as Solange Knowles, Ryan Bingham, Shakey Graves, Leon Bridges Jr, and Grupo Fantasama. Featuring celebrity fitness instructors from around Texas, this interactive experience will entertain and inspire audience members show that fitness can happen anywhere in a fun, empowering, and engaging way.
Crystal Wall, owner of MIXFITZStudio and wife of Grammy nominated hip hop artist Paul Wall, also will bring her passion for fitness to the high-energy fitness experience. Named one of the 30 Hottest Fitness Instructors and 40 Most Fascinating People by the Houston Chronicle in 2015, Wall is on a mission to help people of all ages reach their fitness goals through empowerment, encouragement, and fun fitness classes.
Fitness guru Melody Afkami will also bring her creative style of fitness center stage during event. From her packed disco-lit classes to spontaneous flash mobs around the city, shehas cultivated a dedicated following of "dancefitters"
But more than a fitness experience, Jones and Ullman hope to ignite a fitness movement in Houston that catches on across the country.
"Super Bowl Sunday is one of the great American traditions, but the quantity of calories consumed now surpasses the Thanksgiving Holiday," said Ullman. "Recently, researchers from Cornell University tracked grocery purchases and found the average American will eat more than 6,000 calories by the end of Super Bowl Sunday."
Their company motto, "Health is the New Wealth," is the driving force behind the movement as they work to build longstanding relationships with consumers that have a strong desire to live a longer and healthier lifestyle.
"We are honored and excited to have been selected by Houston Super Bowl Committee to perform at Super Bowl LIVE," said Ullman. "Feel Rich Fitness Concerts are ushering in a new cultural movement where entertainment meets fitness and empowers audience members around a new musical experience. This is a celebration of Houstonians by Houstonians."
Feel Rich Fitness Concert Schedule:
Wednesday, Feb 1 @ 4pm with Crystal Wall Fitness
Friday, Feb 3rd @ 4pm with Melody DanceFit
Sunday, Feb 5th @ 11am with Crystal Wall Fitness
About Feel Rich, Inc.
Feel Rich is a culturally relevant health and wellness media and entertainment company. Co-Founded in 2011 by 40x Platinum record producer Quincy D. Jones III and media entrepreneur Shawn Ullman, the company creates and promotes films, live events, and products that promote health as the new wealth. They are the market leader in delivering celebrity health and fitness content, products, and events all geared towards a multicultural demographic. Inspired by their brand motto, "Health is the New Wealth," the company manages multiple media and mobile platforms, including the first multicultural health, fitness, and wellness YouTube network, which garnered more than 100 million views. Feel Rich has partnered with Fortune 500 companies, celebrities such as Tyrese and Nia Long, the American Heart Association, and was chosen to be a part of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" team dedicated to fighting childhood obesity. For more information, visit www.feelrich.com.
