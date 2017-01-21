News By Tag
David Tapia, FACHE Receives ACHE Regent's Award
The award was bestowed on Tapia by Michael Nowicki, ACHE's Regent for Central & South Texas and Professor of Health Administration at Texas State University. The Senior-Level Healthcare Executive Regent's Award recognizes ACHE members who are experienced in the field and have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management excellence and the achievement of ACHE's goals.
Members are evaluated on leadership ability; innovation and creative management; executive capability in developing their own organization and promoting its growth and stature in the community; participation in local and state hospital and health association activities; participation in civic/community projects; and interest in assisting ACHE in achieving its objectives.
Tapia is board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives demonstrating a commitment to professional excellence. Tapia is past president of the South Texas Chapter of ACHE. Tapia received his bachelor's degree from Texas A & M University and his MBA in healthcare management from Our Lady of the Lake University.
About the American College of Healthcare Executives: The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of 40,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems, and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance its members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE's network of 79 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level.
