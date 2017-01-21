 
News By Tag
* Regents Award
* David Tapia
* Exegete
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


David Tapia, FACHE Receives ACHE Regent's Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Regents Award
David Tapia
Exegete

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Austin, TX - David A. Tapia, FACHE, CEO of Exegete Healthcare International, received the American College of Healthcare Executives Senior Level Healthcare Executive Regent's Award today at the Texas Hospital Association Annual Conference & Expo.

The award was bestowed on Tapia by Michael Nowicki, ACHE's Regent for Central & South Texas and Professor of Health Administration at Texas State University. The Senior-Level Healthcare Executive Regent's Award recognizes ACHE members who are experienced in the field and have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management excellence and the achievement of ACHE's goals.

Members are evaluated on leadership ability; innovation and creative management; executive capability in developing their own organization and promoting its growth and stature in the community; participation in local and state hospital and health association activities; participation in civic/community projects; and interest in assisting ACHE in achieving its objectives.

Tapia is board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives demonstrating a commitment to professional excellence. Tapia is past president of the South Texas Chapter of ACHE. Tapia received his bachelor's degree from Texas A & M University and his MBA in healthcare management from Our Lady of the Lake University.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives:  The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of 40,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems, and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance its members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE's network of 79 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level.

Visit http://www.exegetehealthcare.com

Media Contact
Michael Nowicki
512-245-3556
***@txstate.edu
End
Source:American College of Healthcare Executives
Email:***@txstate.edu
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Exegete Healthcare International, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share