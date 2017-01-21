News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeAid Atlanta's 2016 Award Winners
2016 Builder of the Year – Paran Homes
Paran Homes stood out through its leadership and participation in two HomeAid Care Days last year; as an Essentials Drive donor and donation site (collecting diapers, wipes, and formula for homeless babies and their families); and as a sponsor, volunteer, and participant in HomeAid's annual Housing the Homeless Golf Tournament. In addition, Paran Homes supported HomeAid's "Stock the House" drive with a large furniture donation for HomeAid's newly completed apartment building at Phoenix Pass. Paran Homes also generously donated printers to HomeAid and its service provider partners.
2016 Trade Partner of the Year – Sherwin-Williams
Once again, Sherwin-Williams proved essential to HomeAid Atlanta's mission. Sherwin-
2016 Volunteer of the Year – Professional Women in Building (PWB), Atlanta Chapter
The HomeAid Atlanta Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to the Atlanta PWB for their outstanding service in support of HomeAid. This group held an Essentials Drive collection, participated in a HomeAid Care Day, and conducted a highly successful "Stock the House" drive for Phoenix Pass, collecting housewares to help the new shelter residents feel welcome. Since its Atlanta chapter inception in 2012, the PWB has been a vital volunteer group in support of HomeAid's mission.
Congratulations to HomeAid's 2016 award recipients!
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Contact
HomeAid Atlanta
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse