HomeAid Atlanta's 2016 Award Winners

Members of the Atlanta PWB, 2016 HomeAid Volunteer of the Year

HomeAid Atlanta

HomeAid Atlanta

-- On Thursday, January 26, HomeAid Atlanta proudly announced its 2016 award winners. HomeAid honored the 2016 Builder of the Year, Trade Partner of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year during the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association's Installation and Awards Program at the Hyatt Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. Each award winner exhibited selfless dedication to HomeAid Atlanta's mission and gave generously of their time and resources. These award winners are knowledgeable and passionate about HomeAid's work.Paran Homes stood out through its leadership and participation in two HomeAid Care Days last year; as an Essentials Drive donor and donation site (collecting diapers, wipes, and formula for homeless babies and their families); and as a sponsor, volunteer, and participant in HomeAid's annual Housing the Homeless Golf Tournament. In addition, Paran Homes supported HomeAid's "Stock the House" drive with a large furniture donation for HomeAid's newly completed apartment building at Phoenix Pass. Paran Homes also generously donated printers to HomeAid and its service provider partners.Once again, Sherwin-Williams proved essential to HomeAid Atlanta's mission. Sherwin-Williams donated nearly 300 gallons of paint for HomeAid's major build at Phoenix Pass in Conyers, as well as HomeAid Care Days. In addition to paint, Sherwin-Williams also shared their expertise by providing an associate to advise HomeAid about proper paint choices for projects. Sherwin-Williams participated in two HomeAid Care Days with their Pro Painters Institute Painter Training Program, a program providing training to people working to improve their lives. The training program provided basic painting skills to program participants who painted and made small repairs at two Atlanta shelters serving women and children.The HomeAid Atlanta Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to the Atlanta PWB for their outstanding service in support of HomeAid. This group held an Essentials Drive collection, participated in a HomeAid Care Day, and conducted a highly successful "Stock the House" drive for Phoenix Pass, collecting housewares to help the new shelter residents feel welcome. Since its Atlanta chapter inception in 2012, the PWB has been a vital volunteer group in support of HomeAid's mission.Congratulations to HomeAid's 2016 award recipients!, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org