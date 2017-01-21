Heywood Healthcare Hosts Ribbon Cutting of Phase One of The Quabbin Retreat

Contact

-- Petersham, MA – At the conclusion of its Annual Meeting and Report to the Community, Heywood Healthcare Leadership welcomed local chambers, business owners, Legislators and local residents for the Ribbon Cutting of the Dana Day Treatment Center, part of Phase One of the Quabbin Retreat Project.The Dana Day Treatment Center, set to open next month, will provide outpatient services for addiction treatment and behavioral health, offering a much needed resource for individuals struggling with these serious health issues.The Dana Day Treatment Center is named in honor of the town of Dana, one of the four "Lost" Towns of the Quabbin Reservoir. When the Quabbin Reservoir, one of the largest man-made public water supplies in the country was created in the 1930's, the residents of four towns were displaced and the towns were lost forever, sacrificed to the greater good as two immense dams were created, harnessing the Swift and Ware Rivers to create the 400 billion gallon Reservoir.The legacy of these four towns - Dana, Prescott, Enfield and Greenwich - will be honored with naming rights throughout the Quabbin Retreat as the project moves through its multi-phase construction plan.The Quabbin Retreat Project will offer a continuity of substance abuse and mental health care and will be completed in three phases, the first of which includes the Dana Day Treatment Center, featuring intensive outpatient services. Upcoming in the fall, the completion of Phase One will include the creation of an adult residential substance abuse center.Over the coming years, Phase Two a will encompass a residential adolescent substance abuse treatment program while Phase Three will include an inpatient detox center.Heywood Healthcare also offered sincere thanks to the residents of Petersham and the entire North Quabbin region for their vital and enthusiastic support, which was instrumental in bringing the first program of The Quabbin Retreat to fruition.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.