News By Tag
* Debt
* Cre
* Financing
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mesa West Capital Funds Two Loans Totaling $63.8M on Retail and Office Transactions in California
Mesa West provided a joint venture of Citivest Commercial and Tallen Capital Partners with a $35.75 million first mortgage loan to refinance and reposition the Rossmoor Shopping Center in Walnut Creek. The sponsor acquired the property in 2012 and is moving forward with an extensive City-approved redevelopment plan that will include upgrading the exterior façade, expanding the inline space and adding new retail pads. The improvements will create an additional 27,000 square feet of net rentable area to the existing 108,000-square-
In a separate financing, Mesa West provided Newport National Corporation with a $28 million first mortgage loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of Scripps Summit Court. Acquired from owner-user HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, which recently relocated to Atlanta, GA, the asset includes a vacant 146,549-square-
Each property was financed with a five-year, non-recourse, floating rate loan, according to Mesa West Principal Steve Fried, who along with Associate Seth Hall originated the financing.
462.
About Mesa West Capital, LLC
Mesa West Capital (www.mesawestcapital.com) is a privately held debt fund manager and portfolio lender with more than $4.5 billion in assets under management. With offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City, Mesa West has been one of the leading providers of commercial real estate debt since its founding in 2004. Mesa West provides non-recourse first mortgage loans for core/core-plus, value-added or transitional properties throughout the United States. Mesa West's lending portfolio includes all major property types with loan sizes ranging from $20 million up to $300 million. Since inception, the firm has sourced and closed more than 245 transactions totaling in excess of $10 billion.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse