Netafim Is Adopting SAP Hybris Solutions for Sales and Commerce
ECENTA America Inc. is proud to announce that NETAFIM™, the world's leading sustainable irrigation company has successfully deployed SAP Hybris™ solutions for Sales and Commerce.
For front-office sales the key requirements included providing an easy to use mobile solution to help sales personnel on the move to track their activities, notes, accounts, leads, opportunities and to create quotes with integration to SAP ERP. Access to key data from the backend system as well as other information that would help the sales personnel close deals all from a single mobile interface was critical.
For digital commerce, key business requirements included enabling Dealers to view technical product data online, catalog searching, order placement with dealer-specific pricing and ATP information, and My Account access for viewing quote, order and invoice history. Key technical requirements included an omni-channel user experience from any device, real-time integration to SAP ECC, and storefront analytics for tracking user behavior and buying patterns.
In selecting SAP Hybris solutions, Netafim chose a robust integrated platform for customer engagement that was pre-integrated with their SAP ERP backend systems. The initial deployments were in North America and France. Subsequent deployments will target other major countries and regions where Netafim operates, eventually bringing about standardization in the sales process and improved engagement with dealers.
Yoram Sadan, CIO of Netafim says "We selected SAP Hybris solutions to fuel our digital transformation in Customer Engagement. The strong portfolio satisfies all our core business needs and gave us a platform to take us into the future. We are already beginning to see improvements in sales effectiveness with the SAP Hybris Sales solution and our dealers love the new portal built on SAP Hybris Commerce. ECENTA has been a great partner on this journey bringing the right resources for Netafim to be successful".
About NETAFIM
Netafim is the world leader in drip irrigation systems and agricultural projects. Since 1965 Netafim has been a pioneer in drippers, dripper lines, sprinklers and micro-emitters. Netafim also manufactures and distributes crop management technologies, including monitoring and control systems, dosing systems, and crop management software. For more information visit www.netafim.com.
About ECENTA
ECENTA is a digital transformation consultancy that focuses on being the biggest contributor to an organization's success. This is achieved by leveraging expert knowledge of SAP Hybris solutions and technologies combined with vast industry experience in Customer Engagement and Commerce. ECENTA has over 200 experienced professionals in SAP Hybris solutions that deliver real value to companies of all sizes and complexities. For more information, visit www.ecenta.com.
Page Updated Last on: Jan 27, 2017