Benetrends Financial and BodeTree Announce Small Business Services Partnership
Strategic partnership will bring BodeTree's cutting-edge financial management suite to all Benetrends customers
"BodeTree is excited to be a part of the work that Benetrends is doing for small businesses,"
BodeTree's financial management process includes a proprietary Bank Sync technology that streamlines the accounting process while also providing valuable insights into business health, cash flow, funding, valuations, and reporting options—all designed specifically for the needs of small businesses.
"Through our partnership with BodeTree, Benetrends is building on our strong history of bringing the best in small business services to our clients and we look forward to building on that success for years to come," said Rocco Fiorentino, president and CEO of Benetrends.
About Benetrends Financial:
Benetrends Financial, named a 2014 and 2015 Future 50 winner by Philadelphia SmartCEO, offers a full suite of funding options to help entrepreneurs secure the capital needed for their small business or franchise. The company originated the 401(k)/IRA tax-deferred and penalty-free rollover process with its Rainmaker Plan, helping over 12,000 entrepreneurs in the last 30 years. Additionally, Benetrends features a wide range of loan options covering every type of business need, including SBA loans, equipment leasing, securities-backed lines of credit, and more. To learn more about Benetrends, please visit www.benetrends.com.
About BodeTree
BodeTree is an online financial management platform that solves the major problems plaguing both small businesses and their financial partners. By connecting securely to a variety of data sources (bank account, credit cards and accounting systems), BodeTree generates the financial statements that institutions need to make quick and accurate decisions about what products and services are right for each business while providing unparalleled access and insights into a small business' financial health and information. For more information on BodeTree, visit www.bodetree.com or contact Kirsten Carlson at Kirsten@bodetree.com.
