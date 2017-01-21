News By Tag
Manchester Historic Association Launches Mobile App for Millyard Museum
Mobile app powered by OnCell allows visitors to access educational audio tour
The app guides visitors through the permanent exhibit and introduces them to the native peoples that once fished at Amoskeag Falls 11,000 years ago, the early beginnings of industry in the area, and the development of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, which founded Manchester and would grow to become one of the largest textile producers in the world, employing over 17,000 people.
"We wanted to enhance the museum experience for visitors," says Jeffrey Barraclough, Director of Operations for The Manchester Historic Association. "The app provides an additional learning tool that goes beyond the physical exhibits."
The staff began the project by identifying 18 major sections in the permanent exhibit. Each section was then turned into a tour stop within the app and features original audio, historic imagery, and a written introduction.
"Our goal for each stop was to go beyond the information presented in the exhibit and expand on one aspect of the story, providing detail that visitors wouldn't otherwise learn about, says Barraclough.
The audio tour was created in-house. Museum staff members took on the task of writing the scripts and identifying an aspect of the exhibit that visitors would want to explore in more detail. Members of the Board of Trustees then volunteered their time to record and narrate the scripts.
The project was funded through a grant from the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation which serves the communities of Manchester and Amherst, New Hampshire.
The app is available at a URL and visitors will use their personal smartphones and tablets onsite to access the content.
About Manchester Historic Association
Founded in 1896, the Manchester Historic Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with the mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. The Association operates the Millyard Museum and the Amherst Street Research Center, both of which are open to the general public. The Association presents a variety of public programs including lectures, walking tours and concerts, and also school programs for students. Call (603) 622-7531 for more information, or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org.
About OnCell
OnCell provides a full range of mobile tour technologies for museums and cultural destinations. With a variety of interactive services such as a DIY app builder, native and web apps, audio guides, beacon tours, and scavenger hunts, OnCell helps organizations become mobile-friendly. As mobile communication experts who are passionate about the arts and education, the OnCell team has worked on over 2,200 projects both in the U.S. and internationally since its inception in 2006. www.oncell.com
Contact
Monica Barndt
***@oncell.com
