Award Winning Composer/Talk Foundation Founder Megan Cavallari To Discuss Raising Press Awareness

End

-- Award-winning TV/film composer Megan Cavallari will be a featured panelist at the upcoming NonProfit and Communications and Media Networks Event: Share the Love for Nonprofit Collaborations on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5-7pm.Cavallari founded The Talk Foundation, a non-profit that gives children and teenagers with life threatening illnesses the opportunity to express themselves through sound. Panelists will discuss how collaborations can be leveraged to make connections with the press to increase awareness of non-profit's missions.Cavallari has a knack for creating music that industry legend Richard Kraft called "amazing and earworm candy." From film and television soundtracks to stage musicals to having composed music for the Los Angeles Kings, the Philadelphia native has managed to land at the top of her profession (despite the fact that less than 1% of all professional composers are females).For tickets and additional information please visit: