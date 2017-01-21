News By Tag
Boston PainCare Offers Free Class on Positive Thinking by Renowned Motivational Speaker
Are you an Optimist or a Pessimist, the choice is yours! If you think you can, if you think you can't... you're right!
Subtitled, "Are you an Optimist or a Pessimist, the choice is yours!", this workshop will empower attendees to take charge of their lives by learning techniques to help relieve stress and organize their thoughts, the power of "self-talk", why attitudes can be contagious, and so much more. Every attendee will be entered into a raffle for a Light and Sound Relaxation machine (note: you must be present to win). Seating is limited to the first 35 people. Space is limited so register today by calling Boston PainCare at (781) 647-7246. This workshop is only being offered this one time, but it is open to the public and is free with plenty of free parking.
Donald Counihan has also worked as an instructor and lecturer for numerous organizations providing CME lectures and training seminars. He is a member of the Massachusetts Chiropractic Society and is a Certified Work Capacity Evaluator. Dr. Counihan is also certified in the Graston Technique for treating myofacial pain syndromes.
Currently, Dr. Counihan is the Director of Boston PainCare's Functional Rehabilitation Program, providing differentiated instruction of complex movements and exercises for chronic pain patients in a group setting. Dr. Counihan is board certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
Boston PainCare is an interdisciplinary center dedicated the assessment and treatment of acute and chronic pain conditions. Boston PainCare is conveniently located just outside of Boston in Waltham, Massachusetts. They also have offices in Natick and Concord. Boston PainCare is accepting new patients. Find out more at www.bostonpaincare.com.
Lisa Fadden
Boston PainCare
***@bostonpaincare.com
