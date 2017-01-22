News By Tag
CKQ Reunion Concert: drummer Matt Wilson w/ original bandmates Kohlhase, & more
Charlie Kolhase Quintet Reunion Concert w/ Kohlhase (alto/tenor/baritone saxophones), John Carlson (trumpet/flugelhorn), John Turner (bass), Matt Langley (tenor/soprano saxophones), & Matt Wilson (drums).
Originally from Portsmouth NH, alto/tenor/bari sax man Charlie Kohlhase made the leap to Boston in the early 1980's. After a few years of composing his own free jazz work, he formed The Charlie Kohlhase Quintet (CKQ) in 1989, in order to better realize his uncanny, oftentimes playful, pieces. Word travelled fast, since this particular unique combo of then local players ... Kohlhase joined by John Carlson (trumpet/flugelhorn)
Since then each player has carved out his own stellar niche in the jazz world, locally, nationally, and internationally. It may very well be impossible to predict what will take place during this reunion of highly respected jazz musicians. The only way to really know is to check them out ... in real time!
Further specifics on the reunion concert, can also be found at www.thirdlifestudio.com/
"As a mainstay in Boston's jazz scene, saxophonist Charlie Kohlhase has helped cultivate the city as one of America's most fertile hotbeds for creative music." (Jazz Times, 1999)
Background links to the CKQ Reunion Concert players:
-- Alto, tenor and baritone saxophonist, composer, music educator, and jazz DJ Charlie Kohlhase : www.charliekohlhase.com
-- Jazz trumpet soloist, composer, and music educator John Carlson : www.johncarlsontrumpet.com
-- Bassist and music educator John Turner : www.jpmc.us/
-- Tenor saxophonist, graphic designer/web geek, and music educator Matt Langley : www.mattlangley.com
-- Drummer and composer Matt Wilson : www.mattwilsonjazz.com
"For all the fine ensembles that call Boston home, one of the most accomplished has to be the Charlie Kohlhase Quintet, a one-of-a-kind band that made an exuberant appearance over the weekend ..." [Chicago Tribune, 1995]
Media Contact
-- submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf Charlie Kohlhase)
617-470-5867
marycurtin@comcast.net
