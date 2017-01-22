 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

CKQ Reunion Concert: drummer Matt Wilson w/ original bandmates Kohlhase, & more

Charlie Kolhase Quintet Reunion Concert w/ Kohlhase (alto/tenor/baritone saxophones), John Carlson (trumpet/flugelhorn), John Turner (bass), Matt Langley (tenor/soprano saxophones), & Matt Wilson (drums).
 
 
The CKQ's "Dart Night" record cover (c1995)
The CKQ's "Dart Night" record cover (c1995)
 
Tags:

Tags:
* Jazz
* Post-Bop Jazz
* Free Jazz

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Somerville - Massachusetts - US

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Charlie Kohlhase Quintet Reunion Concert. With Charlie Kohlhase, John Carlson, John Turner, Matt Langley, and Matt Wilson. Friday, March 3, 2017, at 8:00 pm. Tickets (cash at door): $15, $10 students/seniors. The Third Life Studio, 33 Union Sq., Somerville, MA 02143. For information: 617-800-7255, www.thirdlifestudio.com/upcoming-concerts.

Originally from Portsmouth NH, alto/tenor/bari sax man Charlie Kohlhase made the leap to Boston in the early 1980's. After a few years of composing his own free jazz work, he formed The Charlie Kohlhase Quintet (CKQ) in 1989, in order to better realize his uncanny, oftentimes playful, pieces. Word travelled fast, since this particular unique combo of then local players ... Kohlhase joined by John Carlson (trumpet/flugelhorn), John Turner (bass), Matt Langley (tenor/soprano sax), and Matt Wilson (drums) ... performed jaw dropping performances both locally and nationally. CKQ disbanded after a dozen years, leaving in their wake four albums, all highly acclaimed: Research & Development (Accurate Records, 1992), Good Deeds (Accurate, 1992), Dart Night (Accurate, 1995), and Dancing On My Bedpost (CIMP, 1998).

Since then each player has carved out his own stellar niche in the jazz world, locally, nationally, and internationally. It may very well be impossible to predict what will take place during this reunion of highly respected jazz musicians. The only way to really know is to check them out ... in real time!

Further specifics on the reunion concert, can also be found at www.thirdlifestudio.com/upcoming-concerts as well as at www.facebook.com/events/799512853520483/ .

"As a mainstay in Boston's jazz scene, saxophonist Charlie Kohlhase has helped cultivate the city as one of America's most fertile hotbeds for creative music." (Jazz Times, 1999)

Background links to the CKQ Reunion Concert players:

-- Alto, tenor and baritone saxophonist, composer, music educator, and jazz DJ Charlie Kohlhase : www.charliekohlhase.com

-- Jazz trumpet soloist, composer, and music educator John Carlson : www.johncarlsontrumpet.com

-- Bassist and music educator John Turner : www.jpmc.us/turner.html

-- Tenor saxophonist, graphic designer/web geek, and music educator Matt Langley : www.mattlangley.com

-- Drummer and composer Matt Wilson : www.mattwilsonjazz.com

"For all the fine ensembles that call Boston home, one of the most accomplished has to be the Charlie Kohlhase Quintet, a one-of-a-kind band that made an exuberant appearance over the weekend ..." [Chicago Tribune, 1995]

Media Contact
-- submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf Charlie Kohlhase)
617-470-5867
marycurtin@comcast.net
Source:Third Life Studio
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Jazz, Post-Bop Jazz, Free Jazz
Industry:Music
Location:Somerville - Massachusetts - United States
