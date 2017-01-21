 
January 2017





HomeLift Hires New President to Lead Company

Homelift Celebrated its 30 Years Anniversary in 2016 and is still going strong.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeLift  announced Rich Eller has joined the company as President to oversee operations, sales, and marketing just as HomeLift hit it's 30-year anniversary.   HomeLift Founder and Owner Alan Jensen selected Rich to focus on the day to day operations while continuing to grow and expand the business in Nashville, Memphis and Huntsville. Rich comes with a wealth of corporate experience in sales, operations, product development, finance, and brand management.

As President, Rich plans to continue HomeLift's 30 years of success in providing accessibility products to people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi. Rich comments "I am excited with the challenge of a small business where I can be involved in all aspects of the company.  HomeLift has been built on a great foundation, I hope to continue the growth in the business just like Nashville is growing. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service."

Alan Jensen said "Rich's previous experience coupled with his values and commitment to people was exactly what we were looking for to lead HomeLift.  Our business is to provide mobility solutions to help make life easier and safer.  We were fortunate to find someone of Rich's caliber to step into this role. I'm confident that Rich will continue our commitment to provide high quality solutions to builders, architects and the end users in our community."

About HomeLift

HomeLift (http://www.homelift.com)  proudly offers superior quality accessibility elevator lifts, stair lifts, and wheelchair lifts and has offices in Nashville, Memphis, and Huntsville. Our skilled sales engineers and factory trained service technicians provide the highest quality sales, installation, and service.  HomeLift's understanding and experience in the industry is unparalleled. HomeLift is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

