HomeLift Hires New President to Lead Company
Homelift Celebrated its 30 Years Anniversary in 2016 and is still going strong.
As President, Rich plans to continue HomeLift's 30 years of success in providing accessibility products to people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi. Rich comments "I am excited with the challenge of a small business where I can be involved in all aspects of the company. HomeLift has been built on a great foundation, I hope to continue the growth in the business just like Nashville is growing. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service."
Alan Jensen said "Rich's previous experience coupled with his values and commitment to people was exactly what we were looking for to lead HomeLift. Our business is to provide mobility solutions to help make life easier and safer. We were fortunate to find someone of Rich's caliber to step into this role. I'm confident that Rich will continue our commitment to provide high quality solutions to builders, architects and the end users in our community."
About HomeLift
HomeLift (http://www.homelift.com) proudly offers superior quality accessibility elevator lifts, stair lifts, and wheelchair lifts and has offices in Nashville, Memphis, and Huntsville. Our skilled sales engineers and factory trained service technicians provide the highest quality sales, installation, and service. HomeLift's understanding and experience in the industry is unparalleled. HomeLift is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Rich Eller
President
***@homelift.com
