Grammy-nominee Charlie Bereal releases gospel single 'You Are God'

-- The guitarist, singer and songwriter of gospel music known as Charlie Bereal has released his latest official single, "You Are God." The track has been proudly published on the Bereal Entertainment and Productions independent record label without the direction or inclusion of the corporate music industry. Boasting rhythm and blues elements with notes of contemporary soul thrown in for good measure, "You Are God" by Charlie Bereal is a modern pop classic of gospel music for music fans everywhere.Charlie Bereal cites as main artistic influences Marvin Gaye, and Sly and the Family Stone. His music makes it clear, however, that his main inspiration for writing, performing and producing music is in the Christian God. Bereal is lead guitarist and vocalist for the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award winning gospel quartet, the Soul Seekers. He has described his songs as belonging to their own category he calls, "honest music."Bereal is a session guitarist in demand who has played on recordings such as "More than a Woman" (Aaliyah), "One Minute Man" (Missy Elliott), "Call Me I'll Be Around" (Cee-Lo), "Love is Like Whoa" (Mya) and "Do What It Do" (Jamie Foxx), and others. He has performed live with acts like Jay Z, Ja Rule, P Diddy, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, Brandy, Mario, Tweet, Missy Elliott, Toni Braxton, Mary Mary, and many more.Charlie Bereal's television appearances include the Tonight Show, Mad TV, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, BET's "Pepsi Smash," the ESPY Awards, the Soul Train Music Awards, the Lady Of Soul Awards, the Grammy Awards,Asked to describe the theme of his new "You Are God" single, Bereal says it has a "positive message with truth that comes from the heart. It's food for thought."Charlie Bereal is a platinum-selling producer, musician, and singer/songwriter. He has been playing guitar since the age of nine. He performs in many genres, such as hip hop, R&B, soul, neo-soul, alternative, gospel, pop, urban adult contemporary, and rock."Music isn't something I do," writes Charlie Bereal. "It's who I am."Bereal is sponsored by the Fender guitar company. He wrote and produced Tweet's 2016 album, which Rolling Stone pegged at #12 for the top records of the year. He has written and produced for Whitney Houston, Jamie Fox, Mary Mary, Chris Brown, Kelly Roland, and Mya. His debut solo record, currently untitled, is expected to drop before long."I love all types of music," says Charlie Bereal. "I love epic-sounding music and you can hear that in my work. I love soul, and I love honesty in music, and that's what my music is.""You Are God" by Charlie Bereal is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com