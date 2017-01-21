 
Industry News





The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic- A Homerun!

 
 
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic hosted its 2nd annual event January 12 to 14, 2017. The 3-day event was the place to be for everything baseball, making it one of the largest sports coaching clinics in the Northeast. Held at the Crowne Plaza located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the popular coaching clinic attracted the likes of numerous Tri-state high school baseball coaches, resulting in a 46% increase in attendance from last year's clinic.

The event was jam-packed with expert baseball knowledge guaranteed to inspire a high school coach, assistant coach or player to excel their baseball careers. Attendees gained important insight to the game with over 50 presentation options from the nation's top college coaches and trainers covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge and more.

Experts from Baseball America have called featured speakers of the Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic "some of the brightest minds in the game today." The roster of featured speakers included Jake Boss Jr. of Michigan State University, TJ Bruce, of University of Nevada, Bill Cilento of Wake Forest University, Rob Cooper of Penn State University, Phil Cundari of Seton Hall University, Chris Hayes of Jacksonville University, Tyler Kincaid of Kansas State University, Pat Mason, of Virginia Tech, Wayne Mazzoni of Sacred Heart University, Ty Megahee of West Kentucky University and Bryan Prince of Georgia Tech. The clinic also featured Zach Farrel, Strength and Speed Coach of Louisville University and Dr. Tom Hanson author of Heads-Up Baseball and PLAY BIG, Mental Game Coach who enlightened the crowd and held a book signing.

Attendees unanimously called the event a success. "Thank you very much for the invitation and opportunity to come out to your first class event", said speaker Ty Kincaid. "Everything was well run and went smoothly. And you treated us like royalty. Thanks for the entire experience. Hope to do it again one day!"

Throughout the event, coaches from each respective school gave hot ticket sports apparel towards one big fundraiser raffle supporting Go 4 The Goal, a non-profit fighting against pediatric cancer. Sponsors and sports exhibitors included FlightScope, Fan Cloth, Rapsodo, Blast Motion, Rukket Sports proudly showcased their latest products on the market for coaches.

Sports fans and coaches alike can experience top-rated presentations on video, available starting February 14th on www.vimeo.com/insidebaseballclinic. Stay connected as we anticipate a bigger, better and more action-packed Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic in 2018!

Click to Share