Candle Light Cove couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary in 'Senior Prom'
'Event will combine nostalgia and whimsy of senior proms past while celebrating and honoring two people who have been devoted to each other for 70 years'
Evelyn and Paul Winn will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Feb. 8. The next day, they will be crowned King and Queen of the Candle Light Cove Senior Prom. The Winns will share their special milestone with four other couples, as well as other residents, family members and staff at the community.
"It's just a true love story," said Candle Light Cove Executive Director Cissy Nickel.
The Senior Prom will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the new addition at Candle Light Cove, 106 West Earle Avenue in Easton.
"This event will combine all of the nostalgia and whimsy of senior proms past, while celebrating and honoring these two people who have been devoted to each other for 70 years," Nickel said. "What an incredible milestone for them and an example of enduring and true love."
Evelyn, 93, has been a resident at Candle Light Cove for nearly two years. Paul, 94, doesn't reside in the senior living community, but he lives nearby and visits Evelyn daily, spending much of his time at Candle Light Cove.
The Winns were married on Feb. 8, 1947 in Virginia, while Paul was completing studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, which is now known as Virginia Tech. After his graduation, Paul accepted a position at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.
He worked in College Park until a transfer to the Horn Point Laboratory/Center for Environmental Sciences, where Paul was the assistant director of administration. The couple moved to Cambridge, Md., and Paul worked at Horn Point Lab until his retirement. Evelyn had jobs in the insurance field and eventually became a broker.
From Cambridge the Winns eventually moved to Londonderry, a retirement community in Easton. Evelyn joined the Candle Light Cove community in August 2015.
The Winns have two children, Linda, who lives in San Francisco, and William, who resides in Denver. There are two granddaughters and three great grandchildren.
"Growing up, the focus was always on our family and a family life -- summer vacations at the beach and visits to both sets of grandparents,"
"Once our parents became empty nesters, they enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States with visits to places such as New Orleans, Alaska, Hawaii and San Francisco as well as Canada," she said.
Evelyn and Paul have decades of memories together. The couple will create a few more during a special Senior Prom in celebration of their 70th anniversary.
"Some people search their whole lives to find true love," Nickel said. "Evelyn and Paul have had a special bond for 70 years. In fact, at Candle Light Cove we are fortunate to have several couples who have been married for 60 to 70 years. How fortunate these couples have been to have found that special kind of love and to be able to enjoy each other for so long."
