Trucker Huss Attorney Eric Schillinger Speaks About ACA Repeals on Podcast
Mr. Schillinger is an ERISA & Employee Benefits attorney at Trucker Huss and concentrates his practice in the areas of health and welfare plans, tax issues and executive deferred compensation plans. He is highly knowledgeable regarding the ACA and has written articles about repeal scenarios for publications including Law360.
The podcast featuring topical legal issues, was developed in 2015 with the goal to become your go to source for credible, thoughtful, accurate and humorous analysis and information about the legal issues that everyone is talking about. Joe Creitz, the creator of the podcast, is a law professor at UC Hastings College of the Law, and a federal court litigator with Creitz & Serebin, LLP in San Francisco. His co-host, Sid Singh, is a professional comedian and law student. Tune into available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud, and online at http://lawmyass.libsyn.com to hear the podcast.
