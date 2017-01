Trucker Huss Attorney Eric Schillinger Speaks About ACA Repeals on Podcast

Eric Schillinger

-- Eric J. Schillinger, of Trucker Huss, APC will be featured on the legal podcast created and hosted by attorney Joseph Creitz this Saturday, January 28. Eric and Joe will sit down for an important conversation about how repealing portions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could impact health insurance coverage and premiums.Mr. Schillinger is an ERISA & Employee Benefits attorney at Trucker Huss and concentrates his practice in the areas of health and welfare plans, tax issues and executive deferred compensation plans. He is highly knowledgeable regarding the ACA and has written articles about repeal scenarios for publications including Law360.The podcast featuring topical legal issues, was developed in 2015 with the goal to become your go to source for credible, thoughtful, accurate and humorous analysis and information about the legal issues that everyone is talking about. Joe Creitz, the creator of the podcast, is a law professor at UC Hastings College of the Law, and a federal court litigator with Creitz & Serebin, LLP in San Francisco. His co-host, Sid Singh, is a professional comedian and law student. Tune into available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud, and online at http://lawmyass.libsyn.com to hear the podcast.Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/