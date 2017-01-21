 

Swedish Actress Linnea Persson Charms Hollywood

"I've never had a 'Plan B' because I always knew I would succeed. Failure was never an option"
 
1 2 3 4 5
Actress-Singer-Songwriter Linnea Persson
Actress-Singer-Songwriter Linnea Persson
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Most people don't allow themselves to dream.  Those who do, believe their dreams are only that – dreams that will never become reality.  And then there are those very rare people who absolutely know that they will live their dreams!

One such rare individual is professional actress-singer-songwriter Linnea Persson.  Since she was a small child, Linnea has known that she would become a successful film and television actress.  Early on, this charming and talented young lady convinced friends and family in her home town of Helsingborg, Sweden that her future "Hollywood Success" was inevitable.  Her passion for the film and television industry was – and is – unstoppable.

At the tender age of eighteen, knowing that the Film Capitol of the World held her future, Linnea left her small town in Sweden and moved to Hollywood!  Now, just barely out of her teens, this "really, really talented" lady is watching her dreams materialize.

"Hollywood is falling in love with Linnea and I see why," a television producer shared last month from her beautiful 17-acre Malibu estate.  "She has a kind of Marilyn Monroe quality.  When you look into her eyes, you see a lot more than a sweet and charming young lady; you see a maturity and a wisdom far beyond her years.  The camera sees it, too. That's remarkably rare. This lady has an amazing future ahead of her in this business.  She will definitely be on at least one of my television shows, maybe two . . . probably more!"

"To be successful," Linnea told us, "your focus has to be so intense that others think you're crazy." She displayed an adorable, impish smile, and added, "I can't and won't settle for anything less than living my dreams and becoming an inspiration to many, many people.  It's all about having a dream and the passion to make that dream a reality."  She paused for a moment, then flashed that infectious smile and concluded with "Please remember to always enjoy the journey!"

Watch for her; follow her.  Coming soon to a theater near you, Linnea Persson.

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm8175647
http://linneaperssonla.wixsite.com/mysite2

Linnea is available for interviews.

Linnea Persson is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310

