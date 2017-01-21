Country(s)
Swedish Actress Linnea Persson Charms Hollywood
"I've never had a 'Plan B' because I always knew I would succeed. Failure was never an option"
One such rare individual is professional actress-singer-
At the tender age of eighteen, knowing that the Film Capitol of the World held her future, Linnea left her small town in Sweden and moved to Hollywood! Now, just barely out of her teens, this "really, really talented" lady is watching her dreams materialize.
"Hollywood is falling in love with Linnea and I see why," a television producer shared last month from her beautiful 17-acre Malibu estate. "She has a kind of Marilyn Monroe quality. When you look into her eyes, you see a lot more than a sweet and charming young lady; you see a maturity and a wisdom far beyond her years. The camera sees it, too. That's remarkably rare. This lady has an amazing future ahead of her in this business. She will definitely be on at least one of my television shows, maybe two . . . probably more!"
"To be successful,"
Watch for her; follow her. Coming soon to a theater near you, Linnea Persson.
