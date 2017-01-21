Swedish Actress Linnea Persson Charms Hollywood

"I've never had a 'Plan B' because I always knew I would succeed. Failure was never an option"

Most people don't allow themselves to dream. Those who do, believe their dreams are only that – dreams that will never become reality. And then there are those very rare people who absolutely know that they will live their dreams!

One such rare individual is professional actress-singer-songwriter Linnea Persson. Since she was a small child, Linnea has known that she would become a successful film and television actress. Early on, this charming and talented young lady convinced friends and family in her home town of Helsingborg, Sweden that her future "Hollywood Success" was inevitable. Her passion for the film and television industry was – and is – unstoppable.

At the tender age of eighteen, knowing that the Film Capitol of the World held her future, Linnea left her small town in Sweden and moved to Hollywood! Now, just barely out of her teens, this lady is watching her dreams materialize.