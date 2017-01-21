News By Tag
Spotlight On the Kick for a Cause Charity Show
NJ Dance Studio Makes Moves to Raise Money for Families In Need
On February 5, Team Kick of Kick Dance Studios in Rumson and Fair Haven will take the stage at Monmouth Regional High School to raise money and awareness for the Life Guard Ecumenical Foundation (LGEF). The award-winning team of 175 boys and girls, ages 4 to 18, will debut all 95 of its 2017 competition acts in a six-hour performance-
"The Kick dancers love to perform but when they do a show for charity, something even more special happens. You can see how proud and honored they are to be using their talents to give back," says Kick owner Vanessa Berry, who adds that giving back and supporting community is an integral part of the Kick credo.
In fact, according to Berry, Kick raises more than $10,000 a year for a host of causes, including the Fair Haven PTA, Project Write Now, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and many more. For its annual Kick for a Cause show, the popular dance school chose to support the Fair-Haven-based nonprofit Life Guard Ecumenical Foundation for the second year in a row. Last year, Kick raised $3000 for the community-minded organization whose pay-it-forward mission is to give financial assistance to one local in-need family per month. Kick also raised $5000 for LGEF in December at its inaugural Rumson-Fair Haven Holiday Spectacular that featured 150 dancers and included three kicklines trained by a former Radio City Rockette.
"Not only do I love the work that LGEF does but I really love the idea of helping our neighbors while fostering a sense of social responsibility amongst our students. The LGEF mission is very much in step with Kick's community-first philosophy,"
Berry adds: "It's my goal to do more than just nurture young talent; I want Kick to serve as a beacon of inspiration to our dancers, their families and the community at large. I want our dancers to know that they can make a difference and feel empowered to adopt a charitable, pay-it-forward attitude of gratitude for a lifetime.
For more information, go to www.KickDanceStudios.com.
About Kick Dance Studios
Kick Dance Studios is an award-winning performing arts school with state-of-the-
Founded and operated by expert choreographer and entrepreneur Vanessa Berry, who has taught dance since the age of 16, the in-demand school is a Peninsula institution and go-to for boys and girls from the age of 1 to 18. Kick's inclusive, family-friendly, child-first platform continues to inspire and empower generations of performers to dream big, always do their best, have confidence, be kind, love who they are and give back.
