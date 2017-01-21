News By Tag
Experimental musician B.E.N releases new ambient LP 'Be Easy Now'
Experimental music mastermind B.E.N has cited as main artistic influences Claude Debussy, Brian Eno, Radiohead, Bill Frisell, and Explosions in the Sky. While this distinguished roster colors him as a listener of much scope and perspective, the nods to Debussy and Eno have most in common with his "Be Easy Now" LP is concerned. Expansive, expressive and lush like the surface of an ocean, "Be Easy Now" is pleasant to hear in nearly every imaginable circumstance.
More than just ambient music, though, "Be Easy Now" is actually a work of meditation. Read from top to bottom, the track listings form a peaceful mantra not unlike those invoked by practitioners of yoga and Buddhism. They are, "Breathe In," "Deep End," "Be," "Easy," "Now," and "Breathe Out." Full-sounding yet minimalist in its composition, every sound on the LP was emitted from a bass guitar.
B.E.N's music has been described as, "the musical expression of regular, everyday life in a way that is completely irregular."
His current official bio names him as Benjamin Ryan Williams, "a Texas-born, Atlanta-bred bassist with a penchant for combining his influences into a solo experimental musical style that is unlike any other."
B.E.N has been a full-time musician since 2010, and has been performing and recording bass with folk icons, Indigo Girls, since 2012. He is also a first-call session player in Atlanta for top-shelf hip-hop producers such as DJ Burn One and DJ Toomp. B.E.N has stated that touring with a Grammy-winning folk group while recording with Grammy-winning hip hop acts helped him see "a common thread about harnessing the energy of originality through music: the rules are man-made."
"B.E.N composes music with nods to folk, impressionism, and the avant-garde,"
"Be Easy Now" by B.E.N is available online worldwide beginning 28 January 2017. Get in early, ambient music fans.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
